Janie And Jack Debuts “Everyone’s A Princess” Campaign To Celebrate The Launch Of Disney Princess-Inspired Collection

The brand has teamed up with ongoing Janie and Jack partner Zhuri Nova James , the dynamic 6-year-old daughter of LeBron & Savannah James, also known from her hit YouTube channel, All Things Zhuri , to kick off the campaign with the call to action for kids across the country to share their own acts of kindness and courage using the hashtag #UltimatePrincessCelebration. As part of this campaign, the brand will also be highlighting five additional kids who embody what it means to be a princess through their incredible personal stories, including:

Lola Marie - an 8-year-old with spina bifida who created a nail polish brand after being bullied in school in hopes to raise enough money to take kids in wheelchairs like herself to Disney World.

Customers and fans of the brand alike are invited to join in the campaign by showing how everyone's a princess through their own acts of kindness and courage on Instagram using the hashtag #UltimatePrincessCelebration. They can also follow @janieandjack to see inspirational stories.

"As a brand committed to celebrating differences, I'm especially excited to introduce our Disney Princess-inspired collection and campaign," said Shelly Walsh, President, Janie and Jack. "We're blown away by the incredible stories we've heard throughout this project, and we hope that we can encourage our community to join in on spreading this message."

The Disney Princess Collection by Janie and Jack includes whimsical dresses with cascading ruffles and voluminous tulle underlayers inspired by Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, and Tiana, along with corresponding accessories; tiaras, wands, gloves, handbags and shoes to complete the look. The collection includes an assortment of matching jogger sets, character-print tops, and dresses in princess-inspired color tones such as blue, aqua, green, and yellow. The collection, sized 6-12M to 12 years, is available for purchase starting today in select Janie and Jack stores and online at www.JanieandJack.com .

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a design house with every kid at its heart—because individual style starts early. Each season collections feature modern twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 6 and janieandjack.com for up to size 16.

