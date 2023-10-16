JANIE AND JACK TEAMS UP WITH NATIONAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION BABY2BABY FOR HOLIDAY SEASON GIVEBACK PROGRAM

News provided by

Janie and Jack

16 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

This initiative includes a donation opportunity at checkout, in stores and online, to support the children Baby2Baby serves across the country.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, children's fashion brand Janie and Jack debuted their holiday giveback campaign in partnership with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization which has provided over 350 million basic essentials including diapers, formula, and clothing to children in need across the country. Supporting the campaign is mother of two, music artist, and Baby2Baby ambassador, Kelly Rowland. Janie and Jack has made a generous donation, and from October 16th, 2023 through January 2024, they invite customers to join them in giving back to Baby2Baby by donating in stores and at janieandjack.com.

"As a mom and longtime Baby2Baby Board Member, I am so proud of our work providing millions of essential items to children living in poverty across the country, " said Kelly Rowland. "Every family deserves to have the basic necessities for their children to thrive. We are so grateful to Janie and Jack for stepping up to further our mission and to their customers for giving back to Baby2Baby at checkout this holiday season."

With Janie and Jack's continued support for Baby2Baby, and coinciding with the brand's newest drop of charming and classic holiday styles, Baby2Baby will receive 100% of donations collected at checkout at JanieandJack.com and at Janie and Jack stores in the U.S. from October 2023 through January 2024. Just $1.00 helps Baby2Baby provide a day's worth of diapers to a baby in need.

"At Janie and Jack, we're proud to partner with nonprofit organizations that support children such as Baby2Baby." said Parnell Eagle, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Janie and Jack. "We have a deep appreciation for Baby2Baby and the impact their work has on families and communities near and far. Together, we've partnered to support many collection launches and seasonal campaigns, so we're thrilled to be able to give back for another year. Kelly Rowland is an amazing mother and philanthropist, and her endorsement is meaningful to us and our Janie and Jack family of customers."

With styles for newborns, kids, and tweens alike, Janie and Jack's Holiday 2023 collection ensures that families of all ages can find festive attire for every magical celebration of the season. Offering a variety of styles from red and white tartan dresses, navy velvet suits and jackets with faux fur trims to a beloved train sweater, Janie and Jack's array of looks can be effortlessly paired with their must-have winter accessories, perfect for family photos and capturing holiday memories. Ranging from $16-$119, Janie and Jack's holiday styles are available both online and in stores, where customers are also invited to donate to Baby2Baby at checkout.

"Parents should never have to choose between buying diapers, feeding their children and providing other basic necessities for their children," said Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Baby2Baby Co-CEOs. "We are so grateful to Janie and Jack for continuing to support our mission and for making an incredible impact on the families we serve. Thank you to our Board Member Kelly Rowland for raising awareness for this important giveback that will help Baby2Baby continue reaching over one million children relying on us every year."  

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK
Janie and Jack is a design house for kids—because individual style starts early. Each season's collections feature charming twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 8 and janieandjack.com  for up to size 18.

ABOUT BABY2BABY
Baby2Baby is a national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 350 million items over the past 12 years – more than any organization of its kind – to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's  World's Most Innovative Companies and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

SOURCE Janie and Jack

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.