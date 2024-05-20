JANIE AND JACK COLLABORATES WITH GRAY MALIN FOR LIMITED EDITION SUMMER 2024 CAPSULE COLLECTION

Gray Malin's aerial photography and vibrant aesthetic have become known worldwide. He now lends his creative lens to Janie and Jack's timeless designs to seamlessly create their limited-edition collection for girls and boys to enjoy, embodying his brand's tagline "Make Everyday a Getaway." The collection is full of playful patterns and pastel vibrant hues, while incorporating pieces of his artwork, like Gray's signature aerial beach and pool photos and newer dog-themed pieces.

"At Janie and Jack, we're all about creating unforgettable family moments. This collaboration with Gray Malin is no exception, perfectly embodying our commitment to timeless details and styles with a modern twist," said Cindy Huske, VP of Design at Janie and Jack. "Gray's iconic aesthetic seamlessly blends with Janie and Jack's classic styles, bringing joy and inspiration to families everywhere. His passion for travel and his family's genuine love for our brand make him the perfect partner."

Gray Malin also shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying "Partnering with Janie and Jack has been an incredible opportunity for me to merge my love for travel photography with the world of children's fashion. After having two kids of my own and dressing them in Janie and Jack for the many trips we take, I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of. Together with Janie and Jack, we've created a collection that will inspire families to create memories together."

The Gray Malin x Janie and Jack collection has 34 styles for girls and boys, priced $10.50 - $72.00, and comes in sizes ranging from 6-12 months to size 12. This collection includes the matching "Getaway" sweatsuits, which come in pink and gray, so you can match your siblings, cousins, and best friends on all future family adventures. The full collection will be available starting Monday, May 20th on www.janieandjack.com and in select retail stores.

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a design house for kids—because individual style starts early. Each season's collections feature charming twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 8 and janieandjack.com for up to size 18.

ABOUT GRAY MALIN

Gray Malin is an internationally renowned fine-art photographer, New York Times bestselling author, CEO of his eponymous lifestyle brand and devoted father of 5-year old twins, Dove and Max. From the shores of Capri to the top of Aspen Mountain, Gray has received commercial recognition for his ability to transport his audience to some of the most breathtaking destinations around the world with his distinct visual style. Shooting from doorless helicopters, Gray has been a trailblazer in aerial beach, ski and park photography, and has photographed conceptual collections at historic properties including The Beverly Hills Hotel, The Plaza Hotel, and The Breakers Palm Beach. Gray's philosophy, Make Every Day a Getaway®, has expanded his photography into a lifestyle brand and has collaborated with numerous global brands engaging diverse audiences to experience his work in new and exciting ways.

Learn more at www.graymalin.com where his bold photographic works forge the synergy between wanderlust and adventure, inviting the viewer to share in his explorative spirit.

SOURCE Janie and Jack