Janie and Jack Launches TH!NK P!NK Collection with Lauren Luyendyk, Caitlin Covington, and Brittney Fusilier for International Women's Day

In honor of International Women's Day, the collection celebrates motherhood, connection, and creativity—available now at janieandjack.com

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Janie and Jack, the iconic children's fashion house, introduce TH!NK P!NK, a limited-edition capsule created in collaboration with fashionable moms Lauren Luyendyk , Caitlin Covington , and Brittney Fusilier . Inspired by International Women's Day, the collection celebrates the women who shape personal style from the very beginning. Blending sentiment with style, it invites families to mark the moment with pieces designed to be worn, shared, and remembered. The collection centers on coordinated mommy-and-me looks across women's, children's, and newborn sizes.

Image Courtesy of Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack partnered with these three inspiring women to bring authentic experiences of motherhood to life through design. Lauren Luyendyk highlighted everyday milestones and the emotional bond between mothers and daughters. Caitlin Covington contributed timeless, thoughtful pieces inspired by contemporary parenting. Brittney Fusilier added elements designed for confidence, ease of movement, and joyful self-expression. Together, they shaped TH!NK P!NK into a playful, heartfelt collection that reflects the spirit of connection and individuality.

"International Women's Day is a meaningful moment to celebrate the women who inspire us and the connections that shape our families and communities," said Parnell Eagle, President of Janie and Jack. "Working with Lauren, Caitlin, and Brittney brought that spirit to life in such a beautiful way. Each brought her own perspective to the collection, creating pieces that feel joyful, expressive, and designed to help families celebrate the moments that matter most together."

The 18-piece line includes dresses, rompers, tops, swimwear, and coordinating accessories, featuring playful details like ruffles, lace, bows, peplum waists, and soft floral prints. The designs blend classic silhouettes with modern touches, creating standout pieces for children and adults to enjoy together.

The full TH!NK P!NK collection is available online, and children's styles are available in stores nationwide. The exclusive mommy-and-me matching dresses are available online and in-store at Brookfield Place in New York City and SouthPark Mall in Charlotte.

To extend the spirit of the collection beyond the closet, Janie and Jack is launching the Pass the P!NK challenge, inviting families to share matching pink looks and celebrate the women who inspire them. Participants can post a photo on Instagram (wearing pink with either a child or a woman who inspires them), tag @janieandjack, and use #PassThePink, or submit via the website entry form. Three winners will receive a $1,000 Janie and Jack gift card to celebrate their matching looks.

About Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack is a design house for children — because individual style starts early. Each season's collections feature charming twists on classic fashion. The brand is known for celebrating family moments, thoughtful details, and memorable gifts. Its curated marketplace extends this perspective into home décor, toys, and baby gear, offering a beautifully edited one-stop destination.

