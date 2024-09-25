JANIE AND JACK PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN GIRL TO DEBUT SPECIAL COLLECTION

News provided by

Janie and Jack

Sep 25, 2024, 09:00 ET

The children's fashion brand has partnered with American Girl to debut a holiday-ready collection with matching styles for children and dolls alike.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, children's fashion brand Janie and Jack has debuted their newest collection with Mattel Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MAT) American Girl, a premium brand best known for their classic dolls and books. The special collaboration draws inspiration from American Girl's most cherished historical characters—Samantha, Kirsten, and Addy—stitched together with Janie and Jack's iconic style and signature details. Each piece creates the perfect present, with matching moments for both your child and their favorite dolls.

We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with American Girl, blending our signature holiday styles with their iconic dolls to create a truly magical experience," said Parnell Eagle, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Janie and Jack. "Through this exclusive collection, we aim to inspire cherished moments and lasting memories for families everywhere.

"The Janie and Jack x American Girl collaboration celebrates the spirit of the season while taking inspiration from our most beloved historical characters and their treasured stories," said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. "We look forward to our fans creating new holiday moments in style with these perfectly-paired holiday looks."

This collaboration has a story in every stitch, as both beloved children's brands incorporate their renowned storytelling and unique design into each style seamlessly. Janie and Jack has also partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue to offer a limited-edition dress, available exclusively on www.saksfifthavenue.com in addition to the full collection. The exclusive dress features a festive floral print and is available in sizes ranging from 2T to 12 years.

The Janie and Jack x American Girl collection offers nine thoughtfully crafted styles for girls, with prices ranging from $36.50 to $114.00, available in sizes from 2T to 12 years. This collection features pink plaids and velvet bow details, along with ruffled and lace-adorned tops, dresses, skirts, and more. Each design is also available for American Girl's signature 18-inch dolls, perfect for a matching moment and ranging in price from $12 to $40. The full assortment of children and doll clothing will be available starting Thursday, September 26, on www.janieandjack.com, www.americangirl.com, and www.saksfifthavenue.com, as well as in select retail stores. American Girl dolls and specific doll accessories will be exclusively sold on www.americangirl.com

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a design house for kids—because individual style starts early. Each season's collections feature charming twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 8 and janieandjack.com  for up to size 18.

ABOUT MATTEL

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

SOURCE Janie and Jack

