Jann Mardenbourgh joins World's Fastest Gamer finals tour as judge

In his very first year of real-world competition, Mardenborough won the British GT round at Brands Hatch. He subsequently finished third in LMP2 at Le Mans and took a GP3 series win at Hockenheim.

Today, Mardenborough races in Japan's Super GT series with Nissan. He won his first GT300 race in 2016 at Fuji and scored his first podium in the premier GT500 class competition in 2018.

The ten gamers vying for the World's Fastest Gamer title will be split into two teams, with Mardenborough heading up the blue team in a head-to-head competition against Rudy van Buren's orange team during the 12-day competition. Former Monaco Grand Prix, two x Indy 500 and three x Rolex 24 at Daytona winner Juan Pablo Montoya will act as the head judge.

The gamers will battle it out with in-game and on-track competitions to find the winner who will earn a real-world race drive worth more than $1 million in 2020.

Mitchell De Jong, Sebastian Job, Max Benecke, Kamil Pawlowski, and Jonathan Wong will make up Mardenborough's blue team during the competition.

World's Fastest Gamer season one winner Rudy van Buren will be team lead for James Baldwin, Aurelien Mallett, Erhan Jajovski, Fabian Portilla, and Riley Gerster on the orange team.

"I'm really excited to be joining the World's Fastest Gamer California Dreamin' tour as a judge and the blue team leader," Mardenborough said.

"After winning my own gamer-to-racer competition, I know just how well esports skills can transfer to real-world driving, and I'm excited to see how these ten finalists do.

"I'm also really looking forward to helping the blue team crush the competition and for one of my five gamers to, hopefully, take home the prize at the end of the 12 days!"

The panel will determine which finalist from the winning team will earn the US$1 million real-world race drive.

About Millennial Esports Corp.

Millennial Esports Corp. (MEC) recently restructured its business and leadership team. MEC now focuses exclusively on two areas – esports racing and esports data provision. With publishing, IP, content, and data expertise in its portfolio, combined with a new board and management team, MEC is ready to lead the rush to profitability in the esports industry.

MEC aims to revolutionise esports racing and the racing gaming genre via its industry-leading gaming studio Eden Games (Lyon, France) which focuses on mobile racing games and its unique motorsport IP, including World's Fastest Gamer (created and managed by wholly-owned subsidiary IDEAS+CARS, Silverstone UK).

Building on the leading position of Stream Hatchet (a Barcelona, Spain-based wholly-owned subsidiary) MEC provides robust esports data and management information to brands, sponsors, and industry leaders. This data allows the esports industry to use this data to monetize the huge number of eyeballs in the gaming and esports space.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Millennial Esports Corp.