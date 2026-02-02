Janna Andrews Media Closing the Gap Between Business Coaching and Creative Execution

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand strategist Janna Andrews recently announced the official launch of Janna Andrews Media, a brand consultation practice designed specifically for female entrepreneurs. Unlike traditional coaching models that often leave founders with a long list of tasks and no one to execute them, Janna Andrews Media provides a high-touch, "strategy-meets-execution" approach that delivers both a roadmap and the tangible assets needed to build a successful business brand.

Janna Andrews Media was born from a desire to eliminate the "extra hoops" female founders often face, such as managing multiple creative vendors or hiring expensive in-house staff before they are ready. The practice serves three distinct groups: corporate professionals transitioning into entrepreneurship, established founders seeking a brand refresh, and business owners looking to modernize their digital strategy.

"Most coaching programs focus on the 'what' and the 'why,' but they leave the 'how' entirely up to the client," says Janna Andrews, Founder of Janna Andrews Media. "I wanted to create a space where female founders don't just get a strategy plan to file away; they get a partner who actually builds the brand with them."

The practice utilizes a proprietary three-phase framework designed for clarity and impact:

With over a decade of experience serving clients nationwide and internationally, Janna brings a wealth of multi-industry expertise to her new practice. She is currently a Partner at Innovate Aesthetics, a premier marketing agency servicing med spas, wellness clinics, and medical practices, and the founder of Happithy Marketing, which focuses on experiential design for start-ups, tech, gaming, and environmental sectors. Janna Andrews Media represents the culmination of this experience, distilled into a personalized, virtual service that is accessible to women regardless of their location.

About Janna Andrews Media

Janna Andrews Media is a virtual, personalized brand consultation practice for female entrepreneurs. By combining high-level strategy with tangible creative deliverables, the practice helps women build, launch, and grow professional brands with ease.

