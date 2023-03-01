Janneke van der Kamp starts as new Chief Commercial Officer at Grünenthal

AACHEN, Germany, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Janneke van der Kamp has today assumed her role as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Grünenthal. She joins Grünenthal's executive board and is responsible for the entire Global Commercial Organisation.

As CCO of Grünenthal, Janneke van der Kamp's focus will be to further strengthen Grünenthal's commercial activities and grow the company's key brands, especially Qutenza® (8% capsaicin topical system) in the US. Janneke van der Kamp will also be responsible for the launch preparations of Grünenthal's promising pipeline asset, resiniferatoxin (RTX), for treating patients with moderate to severe pain associated with knee osteoarthritis. An ongoing clinical Phase III programme across sites in Europe, the US, Latin America, South Africa, and Japan aims to enable marketing approval for the investigational medicine.

Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal at an exciting point in the company's transformation journey. Since 2017, Grünenthal's profitability, measured by adjusted EBITDA, has more than tripled. During this time, Grünenthal closed successful acquisitions with a total expected deal value of more than € 2 billion. Furthermore, the company expanded its geographical footprint, with its affiliate Averitas Pharma, Inc., commercialising Qutenza® (8% capsaicin topical system) in the US.

"I am thrilled to join Grünenthal at such an exciting time and work with colleagues across the world on our vision of a world free of pain," says Janneke van der Kamp. "I am confident that together we will reach even more patients with our medicines and be optimally prepared for the launch of our late pipeline assets."

Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal from Novartis, where she most recently served as Head of Pharma Region Europe. The Dutch native brings broad experience in the pharmaceutical industry from several roles, including General Manager, Global Neurosciences Franchise Head, and Global Head of Product and Portfolio Strategy for the entire Novartis Pharma portfolio. She has vast expertise in launching and growing key brands across several disease areas. Janneke van der Kamp is a studied chemist and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Janneke van der Kamp succeeds Mark Fladrich, who will retire from Grünenthal after more than five years with the company. During this time, he transformed Grünenthal's commercial organisation, contributing to the company's strong profit growth throughout his tenure.

Janneke van der Kamp's Bio can be read here: Leadership at Grünenthal | About us | Grünenthal (grunenthal.com)

Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com )

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better – and innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. In 2021, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people and achieved sales of € 1.5 bn.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

Click here for our Grünenthal Report 2021/2022

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group

Instagram: grunenthal

For further information, please contact

Fabia Kehren

Head of External Communication

Grünenthal GmbH Maren Thurow

Head Global Commercial Communication 52099 Aachen Grünenthal GmbH Phone: +49 241 569-3269 52099 Aachen E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Grunenthal Group