Janome Introduces Two New and Enhanced Models to its Travel Mate Line of Sewing Machines

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Janome America, Inc. has announced the release of two new additions to its colorful Travel Mate series -- the Travel Mate 200 and Travel Mate 50 (TM200 and TM50). These models join the TM30 and TM16 in this popular portable series, just in time for the holiday season.

Janome's new Travel Mate 200 and Travel Mate 50. Janome's Travel Mate 200 and Travel Mate 50 are new additions to the series.

The popularity of these computerized sewing machines lies in their name. They are perfect for sewists and quilters who need a reliable travel machine. The Travel Mate series is characterized by its portable size, lightweight nature with a solid interior frame, and convenient built-in carrying handle, making it an ideal companion for sewing enthusiasts on the go.

"Traveling quilters love our Travel Mate 16 and 30 models," said John Ryan, Janome's vice president of business development. "With the introduction of the Travel Mate 50 and 200, we aimed to provide Janome customers with more advanced features while maintaining the travel size and reliability that we are known for."

Janome has tailored the TM200 and TM50 to include the beloved features of previous Travel Mate models while enhancing the offerings with new features and accessories for those seeking more from their travel machines. As their names suggest, the TM200 includes an impressive 200 built-in quilting and appliqué stitches, while the TM50 offers the 50 most used stitches for all sewists' needs.

Both new models feature a free-arm convertible design and are capable of sewing up to 820 stitches per minute. Janome has introduced several advancements, including an easy-set bobbin for the needle plate, a superior needle threader, and a Superior Feed System Plus with a seven-piece feed dog, along with enhanced LED lighting. The new Travel Mates will also come with BONUS items, which include a quilting kit, an extension table, and a hard case for convenient traveling. Their beautiful design and two-tone color patterns will impress even the most discerning quilters.

Specifications

Janome Travel Mate 200 Features:

- Computerized sewing machine

- 200 built-in stitches, plus alphabet

- 12 one-step buttonholes

- Horizontal rotary hook bobbin

- 820 stitches per minute

- Superior Feeding System Plus (SFS+)

- Foot pressure adjustment dial

- Start/Stop button

- Max. stitch width: 7mm

- Max. stitch length: 5mm

- 7-piece feed dog

- Free-arm convertible

- Built-in one-hand needle threader

- Needle Up/Down button

- Reverse button

- Locking stitch button

- Automatic thread cutter

- Auto declutch bobbin winder

Janome Travel Mate 50 Features:

- Computerized sewing machine

- Horizontal rotary hook bobbin

- 50 built-in stitches

- 3 one-step buttonholes

- 820 stitches per minute

- Superior Feeding System Plus (SFS+)

- Foot pressure adjustment dial

- Start/Stop button

- Max. stitch width: 7mm

- Max. stitch length: 5mm

- 7-piece feed dog

- Free-arm convertible

- Built-in needle threader

- Needle Up/Down button

- Reverse button

- Locking stitch button

- Automatic thread cutter

- Auto declutch bobbin winder

As a bonus, Janome includes a hardcover, an extension table, and a quilting kit with the purchase of the TM200 and TM50.

Additional Information

For a complete list of product features and optional accessories, or to find a Janome dealer near you, please visit www.janome.com. The TM200 and TM50 are available only at participating Janome dealers in the USA and Canada.

About Janome America, Inc.

Janome America Inc. is the largest sales subsidiary of the Janome Corporation of Japan. For over 100 years, Janome has been a leading innovator in the design and manufacture of sewing machines. Janome sewing machines are recognized throughout the industry for their ease of use and exceptional stitch quality. Globally, Janome employs over 3,500 people and operates in more than 100 countries.

