Janome Launches 10th Anniversary Editions of its Skyline Series Sewing Machines

Popular Computerized Models Offer Updated Features and Accessories in Celebration of its Decade of Excellence in Sewing and Quilting.

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Janome America, Inc. is proud to introduce three newly released 10th Anniversary Edition models of its Skyline Series of sewing machines. The revised product designs advance the functionality and ergonomics of the first-generation models, aligning with modern trends. Janome improved the functional design through physical and visual slimming while retaining the impression of the originals. Additionally, based on customer feedback, Janome's product team made selective changes to enhance the user's sewing experience.

Specifically, the 10th Anniversary Edition line-up will consist of updated versions of the Skyline S7, Skyline S6, and Skyline S3 (S7, S6, and S3). These models have been Janome fan favorites due to their renowned reliability, easy-to-use computerized feature set, and flexibility to take on a wide range of sewing and quilting projects.

"Our Skyline series is so well beloved because it has provided Janome customers with a decade of limitless possibilities to create," said John Ryan, Vice President of Business Development at Janome America, Inc. "The 10th Anniversary Editions now provide an updated version keeping everything our customers loved while adding a sleek new design and value-added accessories."

Skyline Anniversary Edition models will include a free Petit Sewing Kit and a free 10th Anniversary Bobbin Case with blue Janome bobbins and a cleaning cloth. As an added value, all Skyline 10th Anniversary models include a semi-hard cover and extra-wide extension table.

In addition to cosmetic and ergonomic improvements, the S7 10th Anniversary Edition received an impressive, upgraded logic board. The new logic board significantly improves the feature set to 350 built-in stitches, additional fonts for monogramming, the ability to create tapered stitches, and, most importantly, compatibility with the professional-grade HP Foot Needle Plate.

Janome also made mechanical enhancements to all Skyline 10th Anniversary Editions. All models now feature the Superior Needle Threader 2 and a threading guide sticker. The S7 and S6 also feature improved feed dogs along with the AcuFeed™ Flex Layered Fabric Feeding System. The S7 features a convenient Automatic Presser Foot Lift.

For a complete list of product features and optional accessories or to find a Janome Dealer Near you, please visit www.janome.com. The S7 and S6 are only available at participating Janome dealers in the USA and Canada. The 10th Anniversary Edition models will replace the original Skyline models.

Janome America Inc. is the largest sales subsidiary of the Janome Corporation of Japan. For more than 100 years, Janome has been a category leader in innovation, designing, and manufacturing sewing machines. Janome sewing machines are recognized throughout the industry for their ease of use and unsurpassed stitch quality. Globally, Janome employs over 3,500 people and operates in over 100 countries.

