Janome Launches New MyLock 454D Serger

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Janome America, Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of the new MyLock 454D serger, the first model in an exciting new line of sergers. Commonly known as an overlock sewing machine, the MyLock 454D enhances the sewing experience through improved ergonomics, user-friendliness, and reduced vibration.

Introducing the MyLock 454D from Janome’s new SAILING LINE of sergers. Janome's new MyLock 454D enhances the sewing experience through improved ergonomics, user-friendliness, and reduced vibration.

"The MyLock 454D serger's tagline is 'Smooth Sailing' due to the many mechanical enhancements made," said John Ryan, Janome's Vice President of Business Development. "The MyLock 454D operates more smoothly, quietly, and with almost zero vibration, making it a pleasure to use. Our customers truly appreciate the dedication of Janome engineers and meticulous attention to detail, which makes the sewing experience not only enjoyable but also produces quality results."

Sergers are often used in garment-making and sewing projects where seams need to stretch with the fabric. Janome designed the MyLock 454D to provide professional-level performance, similar to industrial machines, while incorporating modern conveniences in a compact size that sewists will appreciate.

The feeding system of the MyLock 454D is unmatched with a new innovative eight-piece feed dog, guaranteeing smooth feeding from lightweight to medium-thick fabrics. Special attention has been given to working with lightweight fabrics, and with an expanded thread tension range, the MyLock 454D easily produces professional results without puckering or stretching of the fabric. This innovative system with a newly designed presser foot allows for smoother starting, bi-level feeding, and the capability to sew even the heaviest fabrics, such as denim.

Overall, the smooth sailing of the MyLock 454D can also be attributed to the redesign of the motor pulley and enhanced torque, allowing for smooth operation and speed. Another first for Janome is the incorporation of Hanenite rubber feet. This special material absorbs almost all vibration for one of the smoothest and quietest experiences.

Other improvements include an unobstructed view of the cutting knife, a simplified setup process with Janome's Easy Threading Looper and slide-in pretensions.

All these enhancements will truly make for "Smooth Sailing" for the end user.

Specifications:

3 and 4 Thread Convertible

1 and 2 Needle Operation

Color-Coded Thread Guides

Quick Change Rolled Hem

Adjustable Foot Pressure

Differential Feed Ratio: 0.5mm to 2.25mm

Easy Lay-in Tension Dials

Tension Release Lever

Lower Looper Pretension Setting Slider

Hanenite Rubber Feet

Improved Motor Torque

Improved Snap-on Presser Feet

Adjustable Cutting Width: 3.1mm to 7.3mm

Easy Threading Lower Looper

Easily Retractable Upper Knife

Adjustable Stitch Length: 1mm to 4mm

Maximum Speed: 1,300 SPM

Standard Accessories:

Foot Control

Standard Serger Needles

Improved Serger Presser Foot

Screwdrivers (large/small)

Tweezers

Additional Information

For a complete list of product features and optional accessories or to find a Janome dealer near you, please visit www.janome.com. The MyLock 454D is available only at participating Janome dealers in the USA and Canada.

About Janome America, Inc.

Janome America Inc. is the largest sales subsidiary of the Janome Corporation of Japan. For over 100 years, Janome has been a leading innovator in the design and manufacture of sewing machines. Janome sewing machines are recognized throughout the industry for their ease of use and exceptional stitch quality. Globally, Janome employs over 3,500 people and operates in more than 100 countries.

Media Contact

Michael Perna

Janome America, Inc.

(201) 710-2156

[email protected]

SOURCE Janome America Inc