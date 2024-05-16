JanOne Closes Acquisition of ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a Leading Next Generation Blockchain Fintech

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN) announced today it has closed its previously announced acquisition of blockchain financial technology provider, ALT 5 Sigma Inc., and each of its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Launched in 2018, ALT 5 is a fintech that provides next generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT 5, through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT 5 Pay" and "ALT 5 Prime." ALT 5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway and ALT 5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform. For more details concerning ALT 5 and its platforms and business, please visit https://alt5sigma.com/.

"We are delighted to have closed this acquisition and to be able to welcome ALT 5 officially into the JanOne family," said Tony Isaac, President and CEO of JanOne Inc. "This opens an exciting chapter of diversification and growth of JanOne. We will now work closely together with the team at Alt 5 to identify opportunities for growth of the overall company."

Mr. Andre Beauchesne, President of ALT 5 Sigma Inc., stated, "We are excited to become part of the JanOne public company family. With the completion of this transaction, we will continue to work diligently on expanding our business and leveraging the many benefits of being part of a NASDAQ publicly listed company." Andre further noted that, "ALT 5's transactional processing volume exceeded $1.1 billion last year and was greater than $450 million just in the first quarter of this year. Having built that base of business provides us with a strong starting point for future growth."

Overview of the transaction

At closing, JanOne issued to the former stockholders of ALT 5 an aggregate of (i) 1,799,100 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 19.9% of JanOne's issued and outstanding common stock as of May 10, the date on which the definitive agreements were executed and delivered and the parties were bound, and (ii) 34,207 shares of its Series B non-convertible, non-redeemable preferred stock. ALT 5 Sigma Inc. and its subsidiaries are now wholly-owned subsidiaries of JanOne.

Additional details about the acquisition can be found on JanOne's website at https://ir.janone.com/sec-filings or in JanOne's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=862861&owner=exclude.

About JanOne Inc. — JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

About Alt 5 Sigma Inc.

ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients with the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Merchants, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

Please visit www.janone.com and https://alt5sigma.com/ for additional information.

