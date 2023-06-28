JanOne files international patent application for methods of using low dose naltrexone to treat chronic pain

Patent filing marks another milestone in becoming a world leader in pain management

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a biopharmaceutical company that is developing multiple drugs to treat chronic diseases like Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), has just filed an international patent application for methods of using low dose naltrexone to treat chronic pain.

Dr. Amol Soin, the chief medical officer and inventor mentioned, "This patent filing, should it issue, will bolster our plans to help treat patients suffering from complex regional pain syndrome across the globe, using our novel formulation and dosing strategy that we feel will be advantageous with our drug candidate, Jan123."

JanOne is developing Jan123 (a novel formulation of low dose naltrexone) to treat CRPS, an orphan disease with no current FDA-approved treatments. CRPS leaves patients in debilitating pain and suffering and, as a result, oftentimes patients resort to opioid pain medications. "We believe that Jan123 may offer hope to patients with CRPS and look forward to conducting a large-scale, clinical trial to facilitate FDA approval", noted Dr. Soin. "It appears this debilitating condition is now getting the attention it deserves from the media with the premier of the Netflix documentary, entitled TAKE CARE OF MAYA." Dr. Soin concluded.

"This international patent application is part of our strategy to help patients around the world who are suffering from this debilitating disease. If this issues, it should bolster our already robust intellectual property portfolio", stated Mr. Tony Isaac the CEO of JanOne.

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions that it believes can help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

