JanOne Inc. added to the Russell Microcap® Index

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech, announced today that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index.

The Russell Microcap® Index was launched on June 1, 2005 and measures the performance of the microcap segment of the US Equity market and consists of 1,000 securities, including Virgin Galactic HLDG, Skye Bioscience, Bitcoin Depot Inc., Core Scientific, Hut 8 Corp., and Sonder Holdings Inc., to name a few. The Russell Microcap® Index is one of several indices published by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its subsidiaries under the FTSE Brand. More information can be found at: https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell .

"Joining the Russell Microcap® Index is an important milestone for our company, especially at this juncture in our development and days after the closing of our acquisition of ALT 5 Sigma," said Tony Isaac, CEO of JanOne Inc. "The FTSE Russell Indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as a benchmark for active investment strategies, and this addition will create great visibility for our company," further added Mr. Isaac.

About ALT 5 Sigma Inc.

Launched in 2018, ALT 5 is a fintech company that provides next generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT 5, through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT 5 Pay" and "ALT 5 Prime."

ALT 5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT 5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT 5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency (US Dollars, Canadian Dollars, Euros, and British Pounds Sterling) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT 5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT 5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT 5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT 5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

About JanOne

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed, multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. Through its biotech activities, JanOne is developing innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

JanOne's ALT 5 subsidiary is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and custodianship of digital instruments.

Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the statements that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope" "should", "would", "may", "potential" and other similar expressions. This press release also contains statements and links relating to the profitability and prospective growth of ALT 5's platforms and business, including, but not limited to international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from Alt 5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. Such statements reflect JanOne's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by JanOne, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Many factors could cause JanOne's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in JanOne's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and JanOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. JanOne cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media Contact Investor Relations

[email protected]

1-800-400-2247

SOURCE JanOne Inc.