JanOne Inc. Develops Plan for Treating Methamphetamine Use Disorder

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a company that focuses on the development of drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties - in an effort to further reduce the drug addiction epidemic - previously announced an option agreement for the rights to a novel strategy to reduce methamphetamine (meth) use by activating the Translocator Protein 18 kDa (TSPO). Although meth use has been decreasing in younger individuals, in people over 26 years old, it has been growing at a CAGR of 13% p.a., with just over 150,000 new users of the drug annually. The death rate of drug overdoses have increased by over 300% in the last 10 years. Although the projected market for treatments of methamphetamine abuse is close to $500M, there are no FDA-approved medications for the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder.

"We are very excited to kick-off our research into new treatments for methamphetamine use disorder," commented Tony Isaac, JanOne Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer. "JanOne's mission is to impact the opioid crisis in America. With over 40% of meth users concurrently using opioids, we are hopeful that this program will not only impact the meth problem, but also play a role in reducing opioid abuse and deaths."

JanOne Inc. has identified world-class collaborators and anticipates initiating a drug discovery program in 2022, with the goal of identifying a preclinical IND-candidate in 2023. This represents an additional therapeutic effort in JanOne Inc.'s pipeline, with the company anticipating beginning a critical Phase 2b trial with JAN101 in late 2022.

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne Inc. is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions that it believes can help create an end to the opioid crisis. JanOne Inc. is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology and education to find a key resolution the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and widespread in the country's history. The company continues to operate its legacy businesses – ARCA Recycling and GeoTraq – under their current brand names. JanOne Inc's subsidiary, ARCA Recycling, recycles household appliances by providing turnkey recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. JanOne Inc.'s subsidiary GeoTraq engages in the development, design and, ultimately, expected sale of Mobile IoT modules. Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

