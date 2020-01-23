JanOne Scientific Advisory Board Chair and Leading Pain Expert Featured on ABC-7 WJLA America This Week

"We are excited about the prospects to successfully treat cardiovascular conditions but also the potential for treating other conditions that cause severe pain. Initial studies surpassed expectations for its potential with PAD and for other conditions such as diabetic neuropathy and wound healing. This was a result of some patients who saw increased blood flow and the repair of damaged nerves," said Dr. Kevil, JanOne's scientific advisory board chair. "We are looking forward to the advancement of these treatments in the coming year, especially if this ultimately replaces the need for addictive prescription opioids to treat disease associated pain."

The full interview with Drs. Kevil and Soin can be seen on the KVLA website at the end of the America this week episode that aired on January 22, 2020.

About JanOne

JanOne is a unique NASDAQ-listed company that is focused on bringing medications to market to treat diseases that cause severe pain in an effort to reduce the need for prescriptions opioids often used to treat disease associated pain. The company is also exploring solutions for non-addictive pain medications. The lead candidate is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans, with plans currently underway for phase 2b trials. JanOne is currently dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education for PAD and neuropathic pain. The company continues to operate its legacy businesses as subsidiaries, Appliance Recycling Centers of America and GeoTraq under their current brand names. Appliance Recycling Centers of America provides turnkey recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. JanOne's subsidiary GeoTraq engages in the development, design and sale of Mobile IoT modules. Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

