JanOne to Present Data On Its Two Non-Opioid Drug Candidates at The Appalachian Region Spine and Pain Meeting on Drug Development Programs to Treat Pain on April 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), Dr. Amol Soin, Chief Medical Officer of JanOne, will be presenting at the Appalachian Region Spine and Pain Meeting in Sulfur Springs, West Virginia on Saturday, April 15th on the topic of Innovation in Pain Medicine and will be discussing the drug development programs at JanOne. JanOne is a biotech company that is developing two different late-stage non-opioid drug candidates: JAN 101 is designed to treat peripheral artery disease that was also shown to improve pain in patients with diabetic neuropathy in a phase II study and JAN 123 which is low dose naltrexone to treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. JAN 123 was granted orphan drug status by the FDA.

"I look forward to presenting our research programs and drug candidates from JanOne which I hope will provide two new non opioid based pain medications to treat complex regional pain syndrome and potentially pain from peripheral artery disease", noted Dr Amol Soin.

The Appalachian Spine and Pain Meeting is a forum attended mostly by pain management physicians to learn and discuss new and innovative treatments. JanOne is working to develop multiple medications to help treat pain without addiction. "The opioid crisis really impacted this country and we realized what is needed are new options to treat pain without opioids. We look forward to developing these products so doctors have the tools they need to treat pain without addiction", noted Tony Isaac CEO of JanOne.

"Pain physicians have been actively searching for new non-opioid medications to treat chronic pain. The scientific discussions I will have at this meeting will help to solidify our development plans and will hopefully soon bring relief to patients." said Dr Amol Soin.

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions that it believes can help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

