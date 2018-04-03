Janrain Taps Todd Etchieson for VP of Product Post

Etchieson, a visionary executive leader with extensive experience in building high performing teams, marrying innovative product strategy with world-class execution, and bringing cutting-edge products and capabilities to market, has been chartered with spearheading Janrain's product strategy and development. In this capacity, he will work closely with Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Samsung, Wells Fargo, Whole Foods and other global clients to deliver on their mission-critical CIAM needs through the use of the industry-leading Janrain Identity Cloud®. He will report directly to CEO Jim Kaskade.

"I am very excited to welcome Todd to the Janrain family as we could not have found a more qualified professional with such a strong success record driving customer-first, data and analytics-driven product initiatives at high growth tech companies," said Janrain CEO Jim Kaskade. "Janrain is now the largest independent CIAM leader in the industry, which puts us in a unique position to continue setting the pace for specialized innovation and prioritizing client needs over anything else. Todd, with his history of driving new product introductions resulting in multi-million dollar new lines of business, will be instrumental in helping us carry on our industry-first legacy."

Etchieson brings 25-plus years of product management and tech experience to Janrain. Etchieson comes to Janrain from data intelligence platform provider New Relic. There he served as vice president of analytics product management--part of the core team that drove the company's IPO--launching their cloud-based New Relic Insights analytics solution and managing all client-side products. Previously he led market strategy and product management for surveillance technologies at Flir Systems. Etchieson has also held leadership positions at Nike, open telecom solutions provider RadiSys, and Nortel Networks.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Janrain and its culture of customer-first and industry-first innovation, where I'll feel right at home," said Etchieson. "2018 is going to be a big year for identity management, and so it's a tremendous opportunity to be joining Janrain, the industry's biggest innovator, where I can apply my own experience and expertise in bringing new solutions and capabilities that help global organizations better understand and serve their customers."

Founded in 2002, Janrain pioneered Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and is widely recognized by industry analysts as a global CIAM leader. The Janrain Identity Cloud® provides identity management, security and activation solutions that enable seamless and safe customer experiences across their digitally connected world, while providing enterprise organizations with deep customer insights. Janrain's identity capabilities include social and traditional login and registration, single sign-on, customer profile data storage and management, customer segments, customer insights and engagement solutions. The company reaches over 1.5 billion digital identities with over 3,400 commercial deployments, including Pfizer, Samsung, Whole Foods, Philips, McDonald's and Dr Pepper. Janrain is based in Portland, Oregon, with offices in London, Paris and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.janrain.com and follow @janrain.

