Janrain's Lewis Barr to Participate in GDPR Session at KuppingerCole European Identity & Cloud Conference

Mr. Barr's panel, "How to Interact with Your Customer without Compromising Privacy," will also include executives from PATECCO, Axiomatics AB, iWelcome and Gigya. The panel, which will take place on May 17 at 2:30 and be moderated by KuppingerCole fellow analyst Dr. Barbara Mandl, will address how organizations can revise their identity and access management strategies to achieve compliance with GDPR while creating stronger customer relationships.

Mr. Barr manages Janrain's legal compliance and privacy functions as the company continues its international expansion. The company continues to set the pace for the rest of the industry through its steady release of important industry-first innovations and milestones while surpassing 3,400 clients and managing over 1.5 billion identities.

The KuppingerCole European Identity & Cloud Conference, held from May 15 to 18, offers a mixture of best-practice discussions, visionary presentations and networking opportunities with a future-oriented community. More than 800 thought leaders, leading vendors, analysts and end users are expected to attend this year's event to hear about emerging trends in digital identity and security strategies from the show's world-class speakers.

About Janrain

Founded in 2002, Janrain pioneered Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and is widely recognized by industry analysts as a global CIAM leader. The Janrain Identity Cloud® provides identity management, security and activation solutions that enable seamless and safe customer experiences across their digitally connected world, while providing enterprise organizations with deep customer insights. Janrain's identity capabilities include social and traditional login and registration, single sign-on, customer profile data storage and management, customer segments, customer insights and engagement solutions. The company reaches over 1.5 billion digital identities with over 3,400 commercial deployments, including Pfizer, Samsung, Whole Foods, Philips, McDonald's and Dr Pepper. Janrain is based in Portland, Oregon, with offices in London, Paris and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.janrain.com and follow @janrain.

Media Contact:

Chris Blake

MSR Communications

Phone: 1-415-989-9000

E-mail: chris@msrcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/janrains-lewis-barr-to-participate-in-gdpr-session-at-kuppingercole-european-identity--cloud-conference-300649187.html

SOURCE Janrain

Related Links

http://www.janrain.com

