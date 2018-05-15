Janrain's Martin Day to Be Honored at Portland Business Journal CFO of the Year Awards Ceremony

"I am truly honored to be recognized by the Portland Business Journal especially after Janrain experienced such incredible momentum in 2017, which set the stage for continued record setting growth in 2018," said Janrain CFO Martin Day. "With such a talented employee base driving new product innovations and global expansion, supportive investors, and world-class customers, Janrain will continue setting the pace for the rest of the identity space."

Day joined Janrain in June 2015 and has over 20 years of finance and operations leadership for high-growth companies. Prior to Janrain, he held finance and operations leadership positions at MotoSport (where he tripled revenue), Digimarc, Ascension Software, CSI Digital and Spinriot after starting his career at Ernst & Young.

"We're very proud of our CFO Martin Day for being recognized for the tremendous work he has done to help drive growth, profitability, and overall success of our business," said Janrain CEO Jim Kaskade. "Janrain is now the largest independent CIAM leader in the industry with the most mature business model compared to its peers, and Martin has been instrumental in helping us make that happen."

The Portland Business Journal's CFO of the Year Awards ceremony will take place on May 17 at the luxury Nines Hotel in Portland.

Founded in 2002, Janrain pioneered Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and is widely recognized by industry analysts as a global CIAM leader. The Janrain Identity Cloud® provides identity management, security and activation solutions that enable seamless and safe customer experiences across their digitally connected world, while providing enterprise organizations with deep customer insights. Janrain's identity capabilities include social and traditional login and registration, single sign-on, customer profile data storage and management, customer segments, customer insights and engagement solutions. The company reaches over 1.5 billion digital identities with over 3,400 commercial deployments, including Pfizer, Samsung, Whole Foods, Philips, McDonald's and Dr Pepper. Janrain is based in Portland, Oregon, with offices in London, Paris and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.janrain.com and follow @janrain.

