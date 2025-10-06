JANSON Joins Compass Group in Transforming U.S. Army Dining Experience

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JANSON is honored to announce its partnership with Compass Group USA in support of a five-year initiative to design, renovate and modernize campus-style dining facilities (DFACs) for the U.S. Army. As the sole design and renovation subcontractor selected by Compass Group, JANSON will contribute to transforming DFACs at key Army installations, including Forts Bragg (NC), Stewart (GA), Carson (CO), Hood (TX) and Drum (NY).

"We are tremendously honored to assist Compass Group in supporting the men and women who serve by delivering innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life for Soldiers, and their families," said Janet Chihocky, JANSON's CEO and Founder. "It's a privilege, especially as a small business, to be recognized as a leader in the modernization of buildings and workspaces, and we look forward to re-imagining and putting our unique spin on Army dining spaces."

This project, which is part of the Army's broader Food Program modernization strategy, will offer patrons multiple food venues with healthier meal options, extended hours, flexible seating, technology integration and welcoming social spaces—providing greater variety and a modern dining experience.

JANSON—a federal contracting firm specializing in next-generation facilities modernization and branded environments—will blend tradition with innovation through customized designs and fabrications to optimize and transform DFACs into modern, efficient spaces that are aligned with Army identity, esprit de corps and operational needs.

"Considering our decades of experience supporting the revitalization of Army facilities and buildings both domestically and abroad, JANSON was the obvious choice to be the sole design and renovation partner and we're thrilled to be a part of this mission critical initiative," said Janet Chihocky.

ABOUT JANSON

For nearly 30 years, JANSON has been a trusted partner to national defense and commercial entities. Today, we are building on that legacy, transforming vision into reality with solutions that reflect your identity, inspire honor and engagement, and deliver measurable results.

SOURCE JANSON