JanSport Introduces the Clutch Series: Heritage-Inspired Design Meets Modern Craftsmanship

Inspired by classic automotive aesthetics and built for today's urban lifestyle.

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JanSport proudly announces the launch of the Clutch Series, a premium collection that pays homage to the brand's roots while delivering elevated style and durability for today's consumers. Available globally on January 14, 2026, this series marks a bold step forward in JanSport's commitment to heritage-driven innovation.

JanSport Clutch Series JanSport Clutch Series

The Clutch Series draws inspiration from JanSport's first headquarters in 1967, a modest workshop above Uncle Norm's transmission shop in Seattle, WA, USA. That space set the foundation for a legacy of durability and authenticity that continues to define JanSport today.

Each bag in the Clutch Series is crafted with premium fabrics, genuine leather accents, and metal hardware reminiscent of polished alloy. Design details like quilted back panels echo vintage car interiors, while reinforced stitching reflects the strength of a well-built chassis. This collection is a statement of heritage, craftsmanship, and modern style. Built to last and designed to stand out.

"The Clutch Series represents a new chapter for JanSport; one that honors our heritage while answering the call for elevated, premium products. Consumers have been asking for this for years, and we're proud to deliver a collection that blends craftsmanship, durability, and modern style." — Alexandra Reveles, Vice President of Global Brand at JanSport.

The Clutch Series:

Cruiser Rucksack – $125





– $125 Pitstop Daypack – $125





– $125 Smooth Ride Duffel – $175

Available in Black and Deep Juniper, each piece combines timeless aesthetics with modern functionality, including laptop sleeves, water bottle pockets, and luggage passthroughs.

Availability

The Clutch Series will be available globally on January 14, 2026, at select retailers and fully online at JanSport.com in the USA.

About JanSport

Since 1967, JanSport has lived true to its purpose: Always With You. The brand is a true and trusted ally throughout all life adventures and values inclusivity, authenticity, and self-expression. With sustainability at its core, JanSport is committed to improving the environmental impact of its products through material and manufacturing innovations while continuing to provide the same durability, versatility, and long-life JanSport packs are known for. Though the brand began by manufacturing and marketing world-class outdoor backpacks, today's product offerings include a variety of daypacks, bags and accessories sold on www.jansport.com, in department stores, and in specialty and boutique retail locations worldwide.

SOURCE JanSport