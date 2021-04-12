JanSport Launches Backpack Line Made with 100% Surplus Materials

The U.S. EPA estimates that 85% of all textile waste ends up in landfills 1 . Available in Vintage Pink, Red Tape and Forge Grey, the Surplus Ski n' Hike collection revives an iconic JanSport style made entirely from excess material supplies, underlining JanSport's commitment to mindful usage of raw materials and manufacturing practices. Every component of this limited-edition pack collection, from the fabric and lining to the ladder locks and zipper pulls, is derived from pre-existing factory materials.

Understanding the principles of Generation Z and their conscious consumption habits rooted in activism has generated a strong connection between JanSport and its target consumer. This relationship has also fueled the brand's overall commitment to produce more product offerings that meet their standards of sustainability while remaining fashionable and functional, such as the Recycled SuperBreak launched last year; JanSport's first backpack made in part with 100% recycled fabric.

"As part of our sustainability efforts, JanSport wants to keep fabric off the cutting room floor and ensure that our unused products do not go to waste. We challenged our designers to construct a backpack collection entirely from surplus fabrics and components from our factory, and we could not be more impressed with the result," says Roger Spatz, President at JanSport. "The Surplus Ski n' Hike breathes new life into an archived silhouette and uses the textiles in a smarter, more sustainable way that prevents these elements from potentially going into landfill."

The Surplus Ski n' Hike is just the latest step in JanSport's sustainability journey. JanSport continues to be transparent by tracking its progress in sustainability with recent notable milestones and initiatives, including:

Combatting Plastic Waste : JanSport saved the equivalent of 13,000,000 plastic water bottles* last season by using recycled fabrics and linings in certain styles.

: JanSport saved the equivalent of 13,000,000 plastic water bottles* last season by using recycled fabrics and linings in certain styles. Fostering Renewable Energy : Incorporating energy efficiency and renewable energy sources into the supply chain to help reduce our carbon footprint.

: Incorporating energy efficiency and renewable energy sources into the supply chain to help reduce our carbon footprint. Mindful Processing and Manufacturing : All JanSport products are designed to be PVC-free.

: All JanSport products are designed to be PVC-free. Greener World : JanSport uses 100% recycled paper for their product hangtags, helping to alleviate the effects of the manufacturing process on our planet and overall wellbeing.

: JanSport uses 100% recycled paper for their product hangtags, helping to alleviate the effects of the manufacturing process on our planet and overall wellbeing. Continuously Making Things Better: JanSport holds itself and its business partners to the highest ethical standards, focusing on safe and lawful manufacturing practices that adhere to the Fair Labor Association code of conduct.

For more information on JanSport's overall sustainability efforts please visit jansport.com/sustainability.

*Based on a 16oz bottle.

About JanSport®

JanSport, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC., was founded in 1967 in Seattle, WA, by three pioneers in the outdoor industry. Though the brand began by manufacturing and marketing world-class outdoor backpacks, today the product offering includes outdoor gear and daypacks sold on www.jansport.com, department stores, and specialty and boutique retail locations throughout the world. All JanSport packs are backed by a lifetime warranty to guarantee they stand by customers through their life's adventures.

1 Environmental Protection Agency, Facts and Figures about Materials, Waste and Recycling, 2020

