JanSport Launches Digital Comedy Series "Disorientation" Made for Gen Z, by Gen Z Rising Comedians

"JanSport has been a trusted brand for young people for decades. This series was born out of a mission to deepen this bond by leveraging young comedians who have become go to sources of entertainment for Gen Z," said Monica Rigali, Head of Marketing at JanSport. "We know it's been a tough year, so we're hoping Disorientation can act as a welcomed distraction for them."

"It's been a tough year, so we're hoping Disorientation can act as a welcomed distraction for (Gen Z)." - Monica Rigali

Each episode of Disorientation features longform, original skits from each comedian, focused on different topics including back to school jitters, family drama with parents and quarantine woes. Jan Sport acts as the guide for the audience, introducing each comedian's skits.

"As indicated by my name, working with JanSport has been something I've manifested for quite some time," said Jan Sport. "I am honored to be taking part in this series – my hope is that anyone watching takes away one thing; keep your head up and when things feel a little disorienting, don't forget to laugh."

The four, ten-minute episodes will be released beginning July 19 on JanSport's (yes the bag's) YouTube channel.

Episode 1 ( July 19 ): The premiere episode of Disorientation features comedians Boman Martinez-Reid (@bomanizer) and Caroline Ricke (@richcaroline) in skits designed to provide Gen Z with the comedic relief they are craving in a riveting reality show format.

The premiere episode of features comedians (@bomanizer) and (@richcaroline) in skits designed to provide Gen Z with the comedic relief they are craving in a riveting reality show format. Episode 2 ( July 26 ): Opening with Teen Ramblings by Ashton Ray (@ashray), the second episode of Disorientation encourages viewers to throw their worries to the wind and laugh along with Jay Love (@FlossyBaby) and Coco Jones (@cocojones) as they share some relatable thoughts about school and pandemic life.

Opening with Teen Ramblings by (@ashray), the second episode of Disorientation encourages viewers to throw their worries to the wind and laugh along with (@FlossyBaby) and Coco Jones (@cocojones) as they share some relatable thoughts about school and pandemic life. Episode 3 ( August 9 ): Kicking off with a monologue by Jan Sport (@janjanjan), the third episode of Disorientation features Brooke Averick (@ladyefron) and Ashton Ray (@ashray) who each remind us that even when life gets difficult or embarrassing, sometimes all you can do is laugh it off. Additionally, special guest Coco Jones sings a post-quarantine ballad titled, "Brunch is Back."

Kicking off with a monologue by (@janjanjan), the third episode of Disorientation features (@ladyefron) and (@ashray) who each remind us that even when life gets difficult or embarrassing, sometimes all you can do is laugh it off. Additionally, special guest Coco Jones sings a post-quarantine ballad titled, "Brunch is Back." Episode 4 ( August 16 ): Beginning with Rich Caroline's ode to her JanSport bags, the finale of Disorientation focuses on being optimistic in the face of the unknown following the unique circumstances of 2020, featuring comedy from Noah Miller (@nmillz1) and Charisma Stevens (@charismaticblackgal).

In addition to the four episodes, JanSport is recruiting a Chief Mood Officer (CMO) to help provide some relatable comedy to JanSport's social feeds throughout the 2021-22 school year. The CMO will develop weekly TikTok content for the brand's channel inclusive of skits, creator interviews, product reviews and more.

"We're looking for a Chief Mood Officer whose favorite pastime is sending memes to friends, is an authentic advocate for self-care and above all, is an embodiment of JanSport's mission," says Rigali. "It's not about how much they have on their resume, or what school they attend, but more so how they're able to relate to their peers in a creative, fun and authentic way."

The CMO will receive a comprehensive compensation package that will enable them to excel in their role and alleviate sources of stress in their lives inclusive of $3,000 in cash, $1,000 to put toward textbook payments, a monthly JanSport wellness package with new product and self-care items, and a home studio package to produce top tier content.

How to Apply for CMO

Post a TikTok tagging @JanSport with #ChiefMoodOfficer, explaining why you should be CMO

Email [email protected] with your name and link to your TikTok video

with your name and link to your TikTok video Submit by August 2

Applicants must be ages 16 or older

To learn more about Disorientation and how to apply to CMO, please visit JanSport.com/disorientation.

*guardian consent required for applicants under 18

About JanSport®

JanSport, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC., was founded in 1967 in Seattle, WA, by three pioneers in the outdoor industry. Though the brand began by manufacturing and marketing world-class outdoor backpacks, today the product offering includes outdoor gear and daypacks sold on http://www.jansport.com/www.jansport.com, department stores, and specialty and boutique retail locations throughout the world. All JanSport packs are backed by a lifetime warranty to guarantee they stand by customers through their life's adventures.

SOURCE JanSport

Related Links

http://www.jansport.com

