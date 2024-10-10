JanSport Returns to its Roots with Launch of NEW Retro Series

A vintage-inspired collection that revives the iconic 1967 JanSport designs, available at a retro price of $19.67 on JanSport.com and Tillys.com for a limited time.

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JanSport , a trusted brand for young people for decades is going back to its roots with the launch of its new heritage-inspired Retro Series – a collection of packs with retro styling that embrace the brand's original design updated with modern-day features. The collection features four vintage-inspired packs, designed with the past in mind and crafted for everyday use for today.

Introducing the all-new JanSport Retro Series JanSport Retro Series - Seattle Pack, Small Seattle Pack, Mini Skip Pack, Washington Waistpack JanSport Retro Series

To celebrate JanSport's rich history and the official Retro Series launch, the brand will drop each bag at the nostalgic price of $19.67 for a limited time. Beginning on Tuesday, October 10th at 12:00PM EST for 19 minutes and 67 seconds, fans will be able to purchase any Retro Series bag with the code RETRO1967 exclusively at JanSport.com and Tillys.com – *terms and conditions apply.

"When we designed the Retro Series, we wanted to bring back the essence of JanSport's early days while making sure the collection could keep up with today's lifestyles," says Alexandra Reveles, Vice President of Global Brand Management at JanSport. "This launch is a fun nod to our history and a way for Gen-Z to connect with our nearly 60 years of adventure, style, and self-expression."

Each piece in the Retro Series celebrates JanSport's heritage with designs that pay tribute to its Pacific Northwest roots while offering modern-day functionality. The collection includes Seattle Pack, Small Seattle Pack, Mini Skip Pack, and the Washington Waist Pack.

Starting October 10, the Retro Series will be available at JanSport.com and through select retailers such as Tillys and Urban Outfitters.

*Valid 10/10, from 12:00:00 p.m. to 12:20:07 p.m. EST, while supplies last. Promo code required, promo code good for one-time use only. Valid only on JanSport RETRO SERIES COLLECTION. Discount applied prior to taxes/shipping. Void where prohibited. Subject to Terms. https://www.jansport.com/customer-service/promotion-terms.html

About JanSport

JanSport, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC., headquartered in Denver, CO, was founded in 1967 in the Pacific Northwest by three pioneers – Skip Yowell, an outdoor enthusiast; Murray Pletz, an engineer; and Jan Lewis, an accomplished seamstress. When Murray won a timely design award from the Alcoa Company for creating the first adjustable aluminum frame for backpacks, Murray asked his girlfriend, Jan, to create a backpack pattern for his new aluminum frame and promised her that if it was a success and it took off, he'd name the Company after her. It was, he did, and the JanSport® Brand came to life.

From the beginning, JanSport has lived true to its purpose: Always With You. The brand is a true and trusted ally throughout all life adventures and values inclusivity, authenticity, and self-expression. With sustainability at its core, JanSport is committed to improving the environmental impact of its products through material and manufacturing innovations while continuing to provide the same durability, versatility, and long-life JanSport packs are known for. Though the brand began by manufacturing and marketing world-class outdoor backpacks, today's product offerings include daypacks, bags and accessories sold on www.jansport.com, in department stores, and in specialty and boutique retail locations worldwide.

