JanSport Unveils Limited-Edition Bar Bag Pack, Perfect for the Eco-Conscious Cyclist

The Bar Bag makes it easy for cyclists everywhere to take their belongings safely and securely on any adventure, whether it's on a bike ride with friends or across campus. The pack easily attaches across the handlebars of the bike and transitions to a cross-body pack when traveling on foot. The bag comes in four colors: Soft Tan, Bleached Denim, New Olive and Sego Canyon. In addition to cycling functionality, the style is made entirely from excess material supplies, underlining JanSport's commitment to mindful usage of raw materials and manufacturing practices. Every component of this limited-edition pack collection, from the fabric and lining to the ladder locks and zipper pulls, is derived from pre-existing factory materials.

According to a recent study, Gen Z shoppers prefer to buy sustainable brands and are more likely to make purchase decisions based on values and principles1. JanSport's strong understanding of Gen Z's desire for more sustainable products and its commitment to protecting the environment led the brand to release the limited run of the Bar Bag.

"We know from our consumers that sustainably made products are in high demand. Our job is to meet our consumer where they are by developing more product offerings that meet this criterion, while also being stylish and functional," said Monica Rigali, head of Marketing at JanSport. "We encourage our designers get creative with surplus fabrics and components from our factory for our on-the-go consumer, whether on bike or on foot, and they delivered."

This isn't the brand's first time using excess material supplies. Earlier this year, JanSport released the Ski n Hike Collection, and offers a Recycled SuperBreak, made in part with 100% recycled materials. JanSport continues to track its progress in sustainability in other areas, most recently pushing to incorporate energy efficiency and renewable energy sources into the supply chain to help reduce its carbon footprint, focusing on safe and lawful manufacturing practices that adhere to the Fair Labor Association code of conduct, and committing to design all products to be PVC-free.

The JanSport Bar Bag is now available on JanSport.com for $40.00. For more information on the Bar Bag and JanSport's overall sustainability efforts please visit jansport.com/sustainability.

About JanSport®

JanSport, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC., was founded in 1967 in Seattle, WA, by three pioneers in the outdoor industry. Though the brand began by manufacturing and marketing world-class outdoor backpacks, today the product offering includes outdoor gear and daypacks sold on www.jansport.com, department stores, and specialty and boutique retail locations throughout the world. All JanSport packs are backed by a lifetime warranty to guarantee they stand by customers through their life's adventures.

