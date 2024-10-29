JanSport Unveils the Venture Pack System: A New Era in Travel Solutions

For use as a backpack or suitcase, the Venture Pack System meets all strict carry-on requirements with a focus on convenience and organization. For easy maneuvering, travelers can attach the packs together (turtle mode), or when flying, simply tuck the Venture Pack into the overhead compartment and the Daypack under the seat.

Venture Pack System ($200) : Hit the road with the Venture Pack System, a duo of the Venture Pack and Venture Daypack. The system offers travelers ample space, featuring a padded laptop sleeve, luggage trolley pass-through, four water bottle pockets, and multiple adjustment options for maximum comfort.

Hit the road with the Venture Pack System, a duo of the Venture Pack and Venture Daypack. The system offers travelers ample space, featuring a padded laptop sleeve, luggage trolley pass-through, four water bottle pockets, and multiple adjustment options for maximum comfort. Venture Pack ($150) : Perfect for multi-day trips, the 40L Venture Pack has a sizable main compartment, dual side water bottle pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, a zipper lock feature to keep the main compartment secure, several organization pockets within — all while fitting in an overhead bin. Internal and external compression keeps the bag fitted close and comfortably with adjustable and padded straps for optimal weight transfer. Travelers can also pair it with Venture Daypack for extra space during longer trips.

Perfect for multi-day trips, the 40L Venture Pack has a sizable main compartment, dual side water bottle pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, a zipper lock feature to keep the main compartment secure, several organization pockets within — all while fitting in an overhead bin. Internal and external compression keeps the bag fitted close and comfortably with adjustable and padded straps for optimal weight transfer. Travelers can also pair it with Venture Daypack for extra space during longer trips. Venture Daypack ($50) : Consider everyday journeys handled with the Venture Daypack. Travelers can place their essentials in the large main compartment, securely store a laptop in the padded sleeve, and stay hydrated with two side water bottle pockets. For longer adventures, the dual daisy chains easily attach to the Venture Pack.

"While designing the Venture Pack System, our team focused on what Gen Z needs for their next adventure around the world, whether that be taking a gap year after graduation, an "adult gap year," or "mini retirement" before their next career move," said Alex Reveles, Vice President of Global Brand Management at JanSport. "With an emphasis on simplicity, the Venture Pack System represents JanSport's entry into the travel category, all while staying true to our expertise in crafting exceptional and long-lasting backpacks."

The versatility of the Venture Daypack, combined with the functionality of the Venture Pack, is designed to meet the needs of Gen Z travelers who prioritize immersing themselves in new cultures and seeking authentic experiences. The Venture Pack System supports this generation's desire to travel in an efficient way to see the world one step at a time.

The Venture Pack system is available in two colorways, Black and Cargo Green, and will be available for purchase on JanSport.com beginning today, Oct. 29, 2024.

JanSport is committed to improving the environmental impact of its products through material and manufacturing innovations while continuing to provide the same durability, versatility, and long-life JanSport packs are known for.

