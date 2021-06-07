Janssen Affiliate Cilag GmbH International Discontinues Collaboration and License Agreement with argenx for Cusatuzumab

ZUG, Switzerland, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cilag GmbH International, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, announced today its decision not to continue the collaboration and license agreement with argenx for cusatuzumab, an investigational therapeutic antibody that targets CD70.

The decision is based upon Janssen's review of all available cusatuzumab data and in consideration of the evolving standard of care for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Final results from Janssen's clinical studies of cusatuzumab will be presented in the future.

Janssen will work with argenx to transition the cusatuzumab program back to argenx. Patients currently enrolled in ongoing cusatuzumab clinical trials will continue to be supported through treatment and follow-up.

Janssen entered into the worldwide collaboration and license agreement with argenx in December 2018 to develop and commercialize cusatuzumab in AML and potential additional indications.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Learn more at www.janssen.com . Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal and www.twitter.com/JanssenUS . Cilag GmbH International is one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the development of the investigational treatment cusatuzumab. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Cilag GmbH International, any of the other Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Media Contacts:

Brian Kenney

Phone: +1 215-620-0111

Satu Glawe

Phone: +49 172-294-6264

Investor Relations:

Jennifer McIntyre

Office: +1 732-524-3922

U.S. Medical Inquiries:

+1 800-526-7736

SOURCE Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Related Links

https://www.janssen.com

