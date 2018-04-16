Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases

TITUSVILLE, N.J., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced that it has entered a new worldwide collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company on a program to develop and commercialize Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitors, including BMS-986177, for the prevention and treatment of major thrombotic conditions. Under the agreement, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will advance BMS-986177 into Phase 2 clinical trials and establish a broad development program across multiple therapeutic indications.

The development of novel oral anticoagulants has been a major step forward in the prevention and treatment of thrombosis. The goal for next-generation anticoagulants is to achieve the same efficacy as the current standard of care while substantially lowering the risk of bleeding. Early clinical research has shown that FXIa inhibition has the potential to reduce the risk of thrombotic events with a significantly lower risk of bleeding compared to currently available therapies.

"Janssen has built deep knowledge in the anticoagulation space through our extensive experience researching and developing innovative cardiovascular therapies," said James List, M.D., Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Cardiovascular and Metabolism, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "We look forward to applying our expertise to this collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to explore the full potential of BMS-986177 through Factor XIa inhibition to provide a wider safety window for anticoagulation than current therapies."

"With the addition of a Factor XIa inhibitor program to our pipeline, Janssen continues to live up to our long-standing commitment of working tirelessly to bring truly transformational therapies to patients worldwide," said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "With this new collaboration we have the potential to improve the standard of care for patients with cardiovascular conditions characterized by pathologic thrombosis."

The companies will share development costs and commercial profits and losses. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

