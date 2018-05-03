Janssen to Present Data in Treatment-Resistant Depression, Schizophrenia, Health Economics and Outcomes and Population Health at American Psychiatric Association 2018 Meeting

The esketamine nasal spray data will include primary results from Phase 3 studies in adult and elderly patients with treatment-resistant depression, as well as four sub-analyses from U.S. patient populations. In addition, an observational analysis of all-cause mortality risk in U.S. patients with treatment-resistant depression, a treatment-level evaluation of the healthcare journey of patients with major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression, and a register-based cohort study of treatment-resistant depression as a risk factor for substance abuse disorders will be presented.

Several studies from Janssen's antipsychotic franchise will also be presented, including a health economics and outcomes study comparing rehospitalizations in young adults with schizophrenia treated with once-monthly INVEGA SUSTENNA® (paliperidone palmitate) and oral atypical antipsychotics. Additional studies examine the differences in negative symptom improvement, relapse, adherence, resource use and Medicaid spending between patients treated with once-monthly INVEGA SUSTENNA® and three-month INVEGA TRINZA® (paliperidone palmitate) and an analysis of the complete baseline data from the FIRST study that examined the characteristics of caregivers and patients with recent-onset schizophrenia.

"We look forward to sharing new clinical and observational data at APA this year, including the first Phase 3 results for esketamine nasal spray in treatment-resistant depression and new results for paliperidone palmitate in patients with schizophrenia," said Husseini K. Manji, MD, Global Head, Neuroscience Therapeutic Area, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "The data being presented at APA demonstrate our commitment to continued research and discovery to help address the high unmet needs of people living with serious psychiatric illnesses and support our leadership in neuroscience."

A full list of company-sponsored abstracts to be presented at the meeting follows below:

Treatment-Resistant Depression Poster No. Title Date/Time Poster P5-064 A Treatment-Episode Level Evaluation of the

Healthcare Journey of Patients with Major

Depressive Disorder and Treatment-Resistant

Depression Monday, May 7 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Poster P5-163 All-cause Mortality of Treatment-Resistant

Depression Patients: A Retrospective Observational

Analysis in the U.S. Monday, May 7 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Poster P6-075 Treatment-Resistant Depression as a Risk Factor for

Substance Use Disorders: A National Register-Based

Cohort Study Monday, May 7 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Poster P7-065 Efficacy and Safety of Intranasal Esketamine Plus an

Oral Antidepressant in Elderly Patients with

Treatment-Resistant Depression Tuesday, May 8 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Poster P8-052 Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Intranasal

Esketamine in a US Population of Geriatric Patients

with Treatment-Resistant Depression Tuesday, May 8 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Poster P8-051 Clinical Response, Remission, and Safety of

Intranasal Esketamine in a US Population of

Geriatric Patients with Treatment-Resistant

Depression Tuesday, May 8 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Poster P8-054 Randomized, Double-Blind Study of Flexibly-Dosed

Intranasal Esketamine Plus Oral Antidepressant vs.

Active Control in Treatment-Resistant Depression Tuesday, May 8 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Poster P8-049 Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Flexibly Dosed

Intranasal Esketamine in a US Population of Patients

with Treatment-Resistant Depression Tuesday, May 8 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Poster P8-050 Clinical Response, Remission, and Safety of

Flexibly Dosed Intranasal Esketamine in a US

Population of Patients with Treatment-Resistant

Depression Tuesday, May 8 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Schizophrenia Poster No. Title Date/Time Poster P6-150 Schizophrenia Relapse Comparison Between 3

Formulations of Paliperidone Differing in Duration

of Action: Post-hoc Analysis of 3 Randomized

Controlled Trials Monday, May 7 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Poster P6-126 A Comparison of Negative Symptom Improvement

with Paliperidone Palmitate 1- month vs 3-month

Long Acting Injectables Monday, May 7 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Poster P8-154 Disease Recovery Evaluation and Modification

Study: Updated Analysis Characterizing Recent

-onset Schizophrenia or Schizophreniform Disorder

Subjects Tuesday, May 8 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Poster P8-155 Characteristics of Caregivers and Patients with

Recent-onset Schizophrenia: Analysis of the

Complete Baseline Data from the FIRST Study Tuesday, May 8 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Health Economics and Outcomes Research Poster No. Title Date/Time Poster P6-144 Rehospitalization in Young Adults with

Schizophrenia Treated with Once-monthly

Paliperidone Palmitate or Oral Antipsychotics Monday, May 7 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Poster P7-130 Treatment Patterns in Schizophrenia Patients

Initiated on Paliperidone Palmitate Long-Acting

Injectable in a Medicaid Population Tuesday, May 8 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Poster P8-157 Adherence, Resource Use, and Medicaid Spending

in Schizophrenia Patients Switching from Once

-Monthly to Once-Every-Three-Month Paliperidone

Palmitate Tuesday, May 8 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Population Health Poster No. Title Date/Time Poster P7-150 Can Behavioral Health Data Improve Risk

Prediction for Conditions Subject to Penalties Under

the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program? Tuesday, May 8 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

For study information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are working to create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding new and better ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease inspires us. We bring together the best minds and pursue the most promising science.

We are Janssen. We collaborate with the world for the health of everyone in it. Learn more at www.janssen.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenUS and www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal.

About Esketamine

Esketamine nasal spray is an investigational compound being studied by Janssen Research & Development, LLC as part of a global development program. Esketamine is a non-competitive N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, also known as a glutamate receptor modulator, which has a novel mechanism of action, meaning it works differently than currently available therapies for depression.

Esketamine nasal spray received Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2013 for treatment-resistant depression and in August 2016 for the indication of major depressive disorder with imminent risk for suicide.1

About Major Depressive Disorder

Major depressive disorder affects nearly 300 million people of all ages globally and is the leading cause of disability worldwide.2 Individuals with depression, including major depressive disorder, experience continuous suffering from a serious, biologically based disease which has a significant negative impact on all aspects of life, including quality of life and function.3 Although currently available antidepressants are effective for some patients, about one third of patients do not respond to treatment and are thought to have treatment-resistant depression.4

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic brain disorder that can be severe and disabling. It affects approximately 2.4 million U.S. adults,5 often beginning in the late teens or early twenties. The disease typically manifests as hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thoughts and behavior.

INDICATION

INVEGA TRINZA® (3-month paliperidone palmitate) is a prescription medicine given by injection every 3 months by a healthcare professional and used to treat schizophrenia. INVEGA TRINZA® is used in people who have been treated with INVEGA SUSTENNA® (1-month paliperidone palmitate) for at least 4 months.

INVEGA SUSTENNA® (In-VEY-guh Suss-TEN-uh) (paliperidone palmitate) is a prescription medicine given by injection by a healthcare professional. INVEGA SUSTENNA® is used to treat schizophrenia in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about INVEGA TRINZA® and INVEGA SUSTENNA®? INVEGA TRINZA® and INVEGA SUSTENNA® can cause serious side effects, including an increased risk of death in elderly people who are confused, have memory loss, and have lost touch with reality (dementia-related psychosis). INVEGA TRINZA® and INVEGA SUSTENNA® are not for treating dementia-related psychosis.





Do not receive INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA® if you are allergic to paliperidone, paliperidone palmitate, risperidone, or any of the ingredients in INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA®. See the end of the Patient Information leaflet in the full Prescribing Information for a complete list of INVEGA TRINZA® and INVEGA SUSTENNA® ingredients.

Before you receive INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA®, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have had Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS)

have or have had heart problems, including a heart attack, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythm, or long QT syndrome

have or have had low levels of potassium or magnesium in your blood

have or have had uncontrolled movements of your tongue, face, mouth, or jaw (tardive dyskinesia)

have or have had kidney or liver problems

have diabetes or have a family history of diabetes

have had a low white blood cell count

have had problems with dizziness or fainting or are being treated for high blood pressure

have or have had seizures or epilepsy

have any other medical conditions

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if INVEGA TRINZA ® or INVEGA SUSTENNA ® will harm your unborn baby

or INVEGA SUSTENNA will harm your unborn baby If you become pregnant while taking INVEGA TRINZA ® , talk to your healthcare provider about registering with the National Pregnancy Registry for Atypical Antipsychotics. You can register by calling 1-866-961-2388 or visit http://womensmentalhealth.org/clinical-and-research-programs/pregnancyregistry

, talk to your healthcare provider about registering with the National Pregnancy Registry for Atypical Antipsychotics. You can register by calling 1-866-961-2388 or visit

Infants born to women who are treated with INVEGA TRINZA ® or INVEGA SUSTENNA ® may have withdrawal symptoms or other symptoms such as tremors, muscle spasms, abnormal movement of arms and legs, and twitching of eyes.

or INVEGA SUSTENNA may have withdrawal symptoms or other symptoms such as tremors, muscle spasms, abnormal movement of arms and legs, and twitching of eyes. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. INVEGA TRINZA® and INVEGA SUSTENNA® can pass into your breast milk and may harm your baby. You and your healthcare provider should decide if you will receive INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA® or breastfeed. You should not do both.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show to your healthcare provider or pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

Patients (particularly the elderly) taking antipsychotics with certain health conditions or those on long-term therapy should be evaluated by their healthcare provider for the potential risk of falls.

What should I avoid while receiving INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA®?

INVEGA TRINZA® and INVEGA SUSTENNA® may affect your ability to make decisions, think clearly, or react quickly. Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities until you know how INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA® affects you

avoid getting overheated or dehydrated

INVEGA TRINZA® and INVEGA SUSTENNA® may cause serious side effects, including:

See "What is the most important information I should know about INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA®?"

stroke in elderly people (cerebrovascular problems) that can lead to death

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS). NMS is a rare but very serious problem that can happen in people who receive INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA®. NMS can cause death and must be treated in a hospital. Call your healthcare provider right away if you become severely ill and have any of these symptoms: high fever; severe muscle stiffness; confusion; loss of consciousness; changes in your breathing, heartbeat, and blood pressure

problems with your heartbeat. These heart problems can cause death. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms: passing out or feeling like you will pass out, dizziness, or feeling as if your heart is pounding or missing beats

uncontrolled movements of your tongue, face, mouth, or jaw (tardive dyskinesia)

metabolic changes. Metabolic changes may include high blood sugar (hyperglycemia), diabetes mellitus and changes in the fat levels in your blood (dyslipidemia), and weight gain

low blood pressure and fainting

changes in your blood cell counts

high level of prolactin in your blood (hyperprolactinemia). INVEGA TRINZA® and INVEGA SUSTENNA® may cause a rise in the blood levels of a hormone called prolactin (hyperprolactinemia) that may cause side effects including missed menstrual periods, leakage of milk from the breasts, development of breasts in men, or problems with erection

problems thinking clearly and moving your body

seizures

difficulty swallowing that can cause food or liquid to get into your lungs

prolonged or painful erection lasting more than 4 hours. Call your healthcare provider or go to your nearest emergency room right away if you have an erection that lasts more than 4 hours

problems with control of your body temperature, especially when you exercise a lot or spend time doing things that make you warm. It is important for you to drink water to avoid dehydration

The most common side effects of INVEGA TRINZA® include: injection site reactions, weight gain, headache, upper respiratory tract infections, feeling restlessness or difficulty sitting still, slow movements, tremors, stiffness and shuffling walk.

The most common side effects of INVEGA SUSTENNA® include: injection site reactions; sleepiness or drowsiness; dizziness; feeling of inner restlessness or needing to be constantly moving; abnormal muscle movements, including tremor (shaking), shuffling, uncontrolled involuntary movements, and abnormal movements of your eyes.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA®. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

General information about the safe and effective use of INVEGA TRINZA ® or INVEGA SUSTENNA®

Medicines are sometimes prescribed for purposes other than those listed in a Patient Information leaflet. Do not use INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA® for a condition for which it was not prescribed. Do not give INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA® to other people, even if they have the same symptoms that you have. It may harm them. You can ask your pharmacist or healthcare provider for information about INVEGA TRINZA® or INVEGA SUSTENNA® that is written for healthcare professionals.

This Patient Information leaflet summarizes the most important information about INVEGA TRINZA® and INVEGA SUSTENNA®. If you would like more information, talk with your healthcare provider.

You can ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information that is written for healthcare professionals. For more information, go to www.invegatrinza.com or www.invegasustenna.com or call 1‑800-526-7736.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits of esketamine. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen Research & Development, LLC and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; manufacturing difficulties and delays; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2017, including in Exhibit 99 thereto, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies or Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

