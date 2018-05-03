Janssen to Present Data in Treatment-Resistant Depression, Schizophrenia, Health Economics and Outcomes and Population Health at American Psychiatric Association 2018 Meeting

TITUSVILLE, N.J., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first data from two Phase 3 studies of the investigational compound esketamine nasal spray in patients with treatment-resistant depression are among 17 abstracts from the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson to be presented at the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting, taking place May 5-9 in New York, NY. In addition to treatment-resistant depression, Janssen researchers will present data addressing health economics and outcomes related to schizophrenia.
The esketamine nasal spray data will include primary results from Phase 3 studies in adult and elderly patients with treatment-resistant depression, as well as four sub-analyses from U.S. patient populations. In addition, an observational analysis of all-cause mortality risk in U.S. patients with treatment-resistant depression, a treatment-level evaluation of the healthcare journey of patients with major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression, and a register-based cohort study of treatment-resistant depression as a risk factor for substance abuse disorders will be presented.
Several studies from Janssen's antipsychotic franchise will also be presented, including a health economics and outcomes study comparing rehospitalizations in young adults with schizophrenia treated with once-monthly INVEGA SUSTENNA® (paliperidone palmitate) and oral atypical antipsychotics. Additional studies examine the differences in negative symptom improvement, relapse, adherence, resource use and Medicaid spending between patients treated with once-monthly INVEGA SUSTENNA® and three-month INVEGA TRINZA® (paliperidone palmitate) and an analysis of the complete baseline data from the FIRST study that examined the characteristics of caregivers and patients with recent-onset schizophrenia.
"We look forward to sharing new clinical and observational data at APA this year, including the first Phase 3 results for esketamine nasal spray in treatment-resistant depression and new results for paliperidone palmitate in patients with schizophrenia," said Husseini K. Manji, MD, Global Head, Neuroscience Therapeutic Area, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "The data being presented at APA demonstrate our commitment to continued research and discovery to help address the high unmet needs of people living with serious psychiatric illnesses and support our leadership in neuroscience."
A full list of company-sponsored abstracts to be presented at the meeting follows below:
|
Treatment-Resistant Depression
|
Poster No.
|
Title
|
Date/Time
|
Poster
P5-064
|
A Treatment-Episode Level Evaluation of the
|
Monday, May 7
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
|
Poster
P5-163
|
All-cause Mortality of Treatment-Resistant
|
Monday, May 7
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
|
Poster
P6-075
|
Treatment-Resistant Depression as a Risk Factor for
|
Monday, May 7
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Poster
P7-065
|
Efficacy and Safety of Intranasal Esketamine Plus an
|
Tuesday, May 8
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
|
Poster
P8-052
|
Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Intranasal
|
Tuesday, May 8
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Poster
P8-051
|
Clinical Response, Remission, and Safety of
|
Tuesday, May 8
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Poster
P8-054
|
Randomized, Double-Blind Study of Flexibly-Dosed
|
Tuesday, May 8
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Poster
P8-049
|
Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Flexibly Dosed
|
Tuesday, May 8
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Poster
P8-050
|
Clinical Response, Remission, and Safety of
|
Tuesday, May 8
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Schizophrenia
|
Poster No.
|
Title
|
Date/Time
|
Poster
P6-150
|
Schizophrenia Relapse Comparison Between 3
|
Monday, May 7
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Poster
P6-126
|
A Comparison of Negative Symptom Improvement
|
Monday, May 7
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Poster
P8-154
|
Disease Recovery Evaluation and Modification
|
Tuesday, May 8
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Poster
P8-155
|
Characteristics of Caregivers and Patients with
|
Tuesday, May 8
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Health Economics and Outcomes Research
|
Poster No.
|
Title
|
Date/Time
|
Poster
P6-144
|
Rehospitalization in Young Adults with
|
Monday, May 7
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Poster
P7-130
|
Treatment Patterns in Schizophrenia Patients
|
Tuesday, May 8
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
|
Poster
P8-157
|
Adherence, Resource Use, and Medicaid Spending
|
Tuesday, May 8
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Population Health
|
Poster No.
|
Title
|
Date/Time
|
Poster
P7-150
|
Can Behavioral Health Data Improve Risk
|
Tuesday, May 8
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
For study information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov.
About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
At the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are working to create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding new and better ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease inspires us. We bring together the best minds and pursue the most promising science.
We are Janssen. We collaborate with the world for the health of everyone in it. Learn more at www.janssen.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenUS and www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal.
About Esketamine
Esketamine nasal spray is an investigational compound being studied by Janssen Research & Development, LLC as part of a global development program. Esketamine is a non-competitive N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, also known as a glutamate receptor modulator, which has a novel mechanism of action, meaning it works differently than currently available therapies for depression.
Esketamine nasal spray received Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2013 for treatment-resistant depression and in August 2016 for the indication of major depressive disorder with imminent risk for suicide.1
About Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder affects nearly 300 million people of all ages globally and is the leading cause of disability worldwide.2 Individuals with depression, including major depressive disorder, experience continuous suffering from a serious, biologically based disease which has a significant negative impact on all aspects of life, including quality of life and function.3 Although currently available antidepressants are effective for some patients, about one third of patients do not respond to treatment and are thought to have treatment-resistant depression.4
About Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic brain disorder that can be severe and disabling. It affects approximately 2.4 million U.S. adults,5 often beginning in the late teens or early twenties. The disease typically manifests as hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thoughts and behavior.
