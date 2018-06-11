Janssen to Showcase New Data Across Broad Rheumatology Portfolio and Immunology Pipeline at EULAR 2018

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced that ten company-sponsored abstracts will be presented at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2018) in Amsterdam, Netherlands being held on 13-16 June.

Data from the rheumatology portfolio includes latest research findings on Stelara® (ustekinumab), an anti-interleukin (IL)-12/23 monoclonal antibody, in the treatment of active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)*. Janssen will present two abstracts which evaluate the efficacy and safety as well as the SLE Disease Activity Index 2000 (SLEDAI-2K) and SLEDAI-2K Responder Index-50 (SRI-50) responses of ustekinumab in patients with SLE.[1],[2]

Presentations of note for guselkumab include three abstracts from the Phase 2 study of guselkumab in active psoriatic arthritis patients**. Data on dactylitis and enthesitis, as well as long-term follow-up on efficacy and safety will be presented.[3],[4],[5]

"At Janssen we are committed to addressing the unmet needs of people living with rheumatic diseases today and in the future. We're looking forward to presenting the latest data from our portfolio and pipeline at this prestigious conference," comments Wim Noel, Medical Affairs Director Rheumatology, EMEA at Janssen-Cilag NV.

Abstracts of interest

The following abstracts will be presented at EULAR as an exchange of scientific and clinical information (all times, CEST):

TREMFYA(R) (guselkumab) Abstract No. Title Date/Time OP0166[6] Comparative evaluation of cellular Oral presentation and molecular changes associated with Thursday June 14; response to selective IL-23 blockade 10:15-11:45 vs dual IL-12/23 blockade in psoriasis skin OP0308[5] Efficacy and safety results of Oral presentation guselkumab in patients with active Friday June 15; psoriatic arthritis over 56 weeks 10:15-11:45 from a Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study SAT0322[3] The effect of guselkumab on Poster presentation dactylitis: results from a Phase 2 Saturday June 16; study in patients with active 10:30-12:00 psoriatic arthritis SAT0344[4] The effect of guselkumab on Poster presentation enthesitis: results from a Phase 2 Saturday June 16; study in patients with active 10:30-12:00 psoriatic arthritis AB0912[7] Two-year efficacy and safety of Published in Abstract guselkumab for treatment of Book moderate-to-severe psoriasis: Phase 3 VOYAGE 1 trial STELARA (ustekinumab) Abstract No. Title Date/Time FRI0339[1] SLEDAI-2K Responder Index-50 is Poster presentation effective in demonstrating partial Friday June 15; response in a Phase 2, randomized 11.15-13:30 placebo-controlled study of ustekinumab in patients with active systemic lupus erythematosus FRI0303[2] Efficacy and safety of ustekinumab in Poster presentation and patients with active systemic lupus guided tour erythematosus: results of a Phase 2, Friday June 15; randomized placebo-controlled study 11.45-13:30

About s ystemic l upus e rythematosus (SLE)

Lupus is a chronic, inflammatory autoimmune disease that can affect many different body systems, including joints, skin, heart, lungs, kidneys and brain.[8] SLE can range from mild to severe and is characterised by inflammation of any organ system including kidneys, nervous system and brain.[9] The disease most often affects women and disproportionately affects women of African American, Hispanic, Asian and Native American descent compared to Caucasian women.[10] Incidence rates vary across European countries, ranging from 2.2 cases/100,000 in Spain to 5 cases/100,000 in France.[11] Lupus is estimated to affect at least 5 million people worldwide.[12]

About p soriatic a rthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease characterised by both joint inflammation and the skin lesions associated with psoriasis.[13] It is estimated that one third of the 125 million people who are living with psoriasis worldwide; over a third of whom will also develop psoriatic arthritis.[14] The disease causes pain, stiffness and swelling in and around the joints and commonly appears between the ages of 30 and 50, but can develop at any time.[13] Though the exact cause of psoriatic arthritis is unknown, genes, the immune system and environmental factors are all believed to play a role in the onset of the disease.[15]

About psoriasis

The most common form of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis, usually resulting in areas of thick, red or inflamed skin covered with silvery scales which are known as plaques.[16] The inconsistent nature of psoriasis means that even when plaques appear to subside, many patients still live in fear of their return.[17]

Psoriasis can cause great physical and psychological burden. A study comparing psoriasis to other prominent conditions found its mental and physical impact comparable to that seen in cancer, heart disease and depression.[18] Psoriasis is also associated with several comorbidities including psoriatic arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and osteoporosis.[19] In addition, many individuals are faced with social exclusion, discrimination, and stigma because of their disease.[17]

About ustekinumab [20]

In the European Union, ustekinumab is approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who failed to respond to, or who have a contraindication to, or are intolerant to other systemic therapies including ciclosporin, methotrexate (MTX) or psoralen plus ultraviolet A (PUVA), and is also indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adolescent patients from the age of 12 years and older who are inadequately controlled by or are intolerant to other systemic therapies or phototherapies. In addition, ustekinumab is approved alone or in combination with MTX for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients when the response to previous non-biological disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) therapy has been inadequate. Ustekinumab is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a TNF-alpha antagonist or have medical contraindications to such therapies.

*Ustekinumab is currently under investigation and is not approved for SLE. A Phase 3 program evaluating ustekinumab in the treatment of adults with active SLE is ongoing.

The common (≥1/100) adverse reactions reported in controlled periods of the adult psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease clinical studies with ustekinumab as well as post-marketing experience were: upper respiratory tract infection, arthralgia, back pain, diarrhoea, dizziness, fatigue, headache, infection site pain, injection site erythema, myalgia, nasopharyngitis, nausea, oropharyngeal pain, pruritus and vomiting.

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson maintain exclusive worldwide marketing rights to ustekinumab, which is currently approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in 90 countries, paediatric psoriasis in 43 countries, psoriatic arthritis in 83 countries and Crohn's disease in 54 countries.

Stelara® is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Important Safety Information

For complete European Union (EU) prescribing information, please visit: http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/000958/WC500058513.pdf.

About guselkumab [21]

Guselkumab is a human monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen that selectively blocks the protein interleukin (IL)-23. In May 2018, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued its Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) recommending guselkumab for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.[22] Guselkumab received marketing authorization from the European Commission in November 2017 for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

**Guselkumab is currently under investigation and is not approved for active psoriatic arthritis. A Phase 3 program evaluating guselkumab in the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis is ongoing.

The most common side effects of guselkumab include upper respiratory infections, headache, injection site reactions, joint pain (arthralgia), diarrhoea, stomach flu (gastroenteritis), fungal skin infections, urticaria and herpes simplex infections.

TREMFYA® (guselkumab) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Important Safety Information

For complete European Union (EU) prescribing information, please visit: http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/004271/WC500239623.pdf.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are working to create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding new and better ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease inspires us. We bring together the best minds and pursue the most promising science. We are Janssen. We collaborate with the world for the health of everyone in it. Learn more at www.janssen.com/EMEA. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JanssenEMEA. Janssen Pharmaceutica NV is part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding development of ustekinumab and guselkumab in Europe. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen-Cilag International NV, any of the other Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties or delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

PHGB/IMM/0518/0029

May 2018

SOURCE Janssen