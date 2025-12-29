January 5, 2026 Deadline: Contact The Gross Law Firm to Join Class Action Suit Against INSP

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP).

Shareholders who purchased shares of INSP during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/inspire-medical-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=181790&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: August 6, 2024 to August 4, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: In truth, the launch of the Company's new product, Inspire V, was a disaster because demand for Inspire V was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment. Moreover—and contrary to defendants' statements assuring investors that Inspire had taken all necessary steps to ensure a successful launch and, later, that the launch was in fact proceeding successfully—Inspire had failed to complete basic tasks that were essential predicates to launch. Among other things, as defendants were ultimately forced to admit, Inspire failed to complete training and onboarding for "many" of its treatment center customers; failed to set up basic IT systems, including a customer approval process; failed to ensure that critical insurer claims software was properly updated to facilitate claims processing and payment; and failed to ensure that Medicare reimbursement was in place at the time of the launch.

DEADLINE: January 5, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/inspire-medical-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=181790&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of INSP during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 5, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm