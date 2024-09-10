January Digital Hires Rebecca Visconti as Vice President of Analytics

Visconti to Steer Data-Driven Strategies as January Digital Continues Rapid Growth and AI-Powered Expansion

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- January Digital has hired Rebecca Visconti as Vice President of Analytics. Visconti is the latest in a series of strategic hires at January Digital, where she will lead the analytics team and the company's continued expansion of advanced analytics modeling and AI-powered analytics system.

Rebecca Visconti, VP of Analytics

Visconti brings more than a decade of analytics experience to January Digital, having worked with brands ranging from Kate Spade and L'Oréal to P&G, Kraft, and Pizza Hut. In addition, she is an accomplished adjunct professor at SMU (Southern Methodist University), on the Women in Leadership Advisory Council at SMU, and on the executive board for the Dallas chapter of the AMA (American Marketing Association).

"If you know Rebecca, you know she is an absolutely incredible analyst, teacher, mentor, and business leader," said Vic Drabicky, Founder and CEO of January Digital. "Adding her to our already stellar team only strengthens our ability to provide tools and analysis that improve clients' results. Any agency can provide dashboards or reporting, but few can provide the level of deep insights that show clear next steps for a business like our team can."

January Digital's analytics services have tripled in size over the last year. A key component of this growth is January Digital's AI-driven analytics system, Mikey, which provides deeper insights and trend spotting in an automated manner, supporting account teams and clients 24/7. Additionally, the team has developed custom dashboards and reporting tools that enhance data visualization and client reporting capabilities.

"I've always admired the incredible growth and innovation at January Digital, and the team's dedication to culture, transparency, and collaboration aligns perfectly with my values," said Visconti. "January Digital is the perfect blend of art and science for me – building some of the world's most beautiful brands around a core of data understanding and action."

Visconti's hiring comes in a year of strong growth for January Digital, as the company has added marquee brands to its client roster including Interstate Batteries and Sakara Life , as well as won key industry awards for its work including being named the National Retail Federation's (NRF) Partner of the Year for 2024.

January Digital, the Marketing Leadership Company, solves business challenges through strategic consulting, media excellence, and actionable analytics. The company comprises January Consulting which offers true strategic leadership that builds successful client businesses, and January Digital, the media agency that handles full funnel media planning, execution, and optimization. All of January Digital's work is supported with a foundation of data and actionable insights which ensure clients are as successful as possible. For more information, visit januarydigital.com .

