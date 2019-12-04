January Digital Named Digital Agency of Record for Drybar

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- January Digital announced today that it has been named digital marketing agency of record by Drybar, a boutique salon based on the simple concept of focusing on one thing and being the best at it: blowouts. In addition to 100+ locations throughout the US and Canada, Drybar's growing product line is available in department and beauty stores.

Effective immediately, January Digital will oversee all digital marketing, including channel management, budget oversight, campaign ideation and strategy.

"We look forward to partnering with January Digital to grow awareness of both our locations and product line," said Sarah Hoffmann, Chief Marketing Officer. "Their unique ability to combine brand insights and tactical expertise are exactly what we need as we look to the future."

"We are so excited to partner with Drybar; a true innovator in the beauty category," said Vic Drabicky, founder & CEO of January Digital. "We look forward to working alongside their team as they expand their product line and open new locations."

ABOUT JANUARY DIGITAL

January Digital is an award-winning full-funnel digital marketing agency and in-house consultancy for leading brands including TUMI, Fenty Beauty, David's Bridal, and Peapod grocery delivery. Recognized as best in class more than 20 times, its work has been celebrated by Digiday, Drum, Glossy, and MediaPost, among others. JD is also proud to be named a Best Workplace by Inc. and Fortune and a 2019 Ad Age Best Place to Work for over-investing in its people and culture. JD's rapid growth has been acknowledged by Inc., which named it a fastest-growing company for three years straight.

For more information: https://www.januarydigital.com/

ABOUT DRYBAR

Named one of the top "100 Brilliant Ideas" by Entrepreneur magazine and one of New York Magazine's "Boom Brands," Drybar is based on the simple concept of focusing on one thing and being the best at it. Drybar opened its first shop in Brentwood, California in 2010 and has grown to over 100 locations nationwide. The brand offers a full line of professional products & tools available at Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta and select Bloomingdale's locations nationwide. Drybar Founder Alli Webb was named one of the "100 Most Creative People in Business" by Fast Company, and has been featured on the Cosmo Power List by Cosmopolitan magazine, as well as the Fortune 40 Under 40 List. She was recently on the cover of INC Magazine's July 2018 issue, and also made her debut on CNBC's Shark Tank as the newest guest shark.

