January Digital Named Digital Agency of Record for Womenswear Brand Rebecca Taylor

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- January Digital announced today that it has been named digital marketing agency of record by Rebecca Taylor, the distinctively feminine and modern lifestyle brand, and Parker NY, a contemporary brand that is designed for the fashionable city girl.

January Digital's strategic leadership and strong history with brands such as Tory Burch, SMCP Group, and TUMI were key factors in both brands choosing JD as its partner.

"We are excited to partner with January Digital as we offer two brands with exponential growth, Rebecca Taylor and Parker NY. Parker has experienced sustained growth over the last three years, and Rebecca Taylor is poised to exceed e-comm goals for 2019. We are looking forward to maximizing the potential of both these brands," said Janice Sullivan, Brand President, Rebecca Taylor. "This collaboration will enable us to grow our customer base and focus on new customer acquisition."

"I am thrilled to partner with Rebecca Taylor and Parker NY as they experience this new phase of growth," said Vic Drabicky, Founder & CEO of January Digital. "We are very lucky to have the opportunity to work with both brands, and are excited to help bring them to more women."

As the agency of record, JD will provide in-house marketing and analytics consulting as well as planning, execution, optimization, and analysis across the full funnel of digital marketing channels.

ABOUT JANUARY DIGITAL

January Digital is an award-winning full-funnel digital marketing agency and in-house consultancy for leading brands including TUMI, Fenty Beauty, David's Bridal, and Peapod grocery delivery. JD's work has been recognized as best in class more than 20 times including awards from Digiday, Drum, Glossy, MediaPost, and many others. Not only recognized for its work, JD is proud to be a company that over-invests in its people and culture – earning recognition from Inc. Magazine and Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in America and being named a 2019 Ad Age Best Place to Work. JD's quick growth has been acknowledged by Inc. Magazine, which named it a fastest-growing company for three years straight.

For more information: https://www.januarydigital.com/

ABOUT REBECCA TAYLOR

Feminine, modern, and refined, Rebecca Taylor is known for marrying softness with structure. Crafted with a high level of detail, Rebecca Taylor creates versatile pieces that are both ethereal and confident, fusing fragility and beauty with strong sophistication.

For more information: https://www.Rebeccataylor.com/

ABOUT PARKER NY

Parker is a NYC brand designed for the modern woman with effortless styles that exude confidence and femininity. Easy-to-wear dresses, jumpsuits and blouses combine the season's trends with signature prints and transitional silhouettes.

For more information: https://www.parkerny.com

