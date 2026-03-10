January Digital Scales AI-Powered Marketing Infrastructure with Expanded Tracer Partnership

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- January Digital, the marketing leadership company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Tracer, the intelligence layer for AI-driven enterprises, to accelerate the agency's AI-powered marketing infrastructure.

As brands diversify media investment across social, CTV, search, and the open web, fragmentation has become one of the defining challenges of modern marketing. Through its partnership with Tracer, January Digital has scaled its proprietary AI systems to meet that shift, with usage increasing by more than 200% and total data processed growing by 400%. By unifying performance data across platforms, January Digital gives clients consistent visibility into media performance, enabling faster iteration and more informed decision-making in an increasingly complex ecosystem.

"Clean data is the starting point of all great media plans and systems," said Vic Drabicky, Founder and CEO of January Digital. "Building a strong foundation with Tracer has allowed us to build incredibly smart AI systems, move faster, and continue delivering for our clients at the highest standards."

Through a multi-year collaboration, Tracer has served as January Digital's standardized data infrastructure layer, creating clean, consistent datasets across platforms and supporting reporting structures across clients. With this layer in place, January Digital has scaled its proprietary AI products, increased operational efficiency, and expanded the number of clients it serves while maintaining high service standards.

"As brands expand across more platforms, AI is only as strong as the data beneath it," said Leighton Welch, Chief Technology Officer of Tracer. "By working closely with January Digital to centralize performance data, we've helped create the consistency required to support smarter AI systems and scalable performance visibility across their client portfolio."

This partnership reflects January Digital's continued investment in operationalizing AI-ready data infrastructure to support advanced automation and intelligence systems. As performance data continues to spread across platforms, connecting and structuring that data into a strong foundation has become essential to supporting both cross-platform visibility and intelligent automation.

About Tracer

Tracer is a collaborative analytics platform that delivers the data infrastructure enterprises need to power AI, measurement, and decision-making at scale. Designed to enhance existing technology investments, Tracer integrates seamlessly with APIs, data warehouses, BI platforms, modeling frameworks, and AI systems. Brands and agencies can use this foundation to accelerate insights, strengthen data integrity, and operationalize intelligence across the enterprise. For more information, visit tracer.tech .

About January Digital

January Digital, the Marketing Leadership Company, solves business challenges through strategic consulting, media excellence, and actionable analytics. The company comprises January Digital, a media agency handling full-funnel media planning, execution, and optimization, January Consulting, offering strategic leadership to build successful client businesses, and now January Growth, offering performance media strategy and planning for high-growth brands. All work is supported by data and actionable insights, ensuring clients—including Steve Madden, Intimissimi, and amika—achieve maximum success. For more information, visit januarydigital.com.

