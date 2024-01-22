JANUARY HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: IMMIGRATION IS NOW VOTERS' TOP CONCERN

TRUMP WIDENS LEAD BUT A JANUARY 6 CONVICTION COULD SWING ELECTION

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today released the results of the January Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

President Joe Biden's approval rating is 42% with economic sentiment staying even. His immigration rating sank to 35% as an overwhelming majority of voters now want a bipartisan deal on immigration. The poll also covers public opinion on the 2024 horse race and the Israel-Hamas war. Download key results here.

"For all the talk of international crises, Americans are focused on America and themselves first," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "They are very concerned about immigration, inflation and crime and that's why many of them are saying they want a new president."

IMMIGRATION CONCERNS ARE NOW FRONT AND CENTER

Immigration is now the top concern for voters, up 7 points since last month to 35% (with inflation at second, 32%).

77% of voters believe the Biden administration should make a deal with the Republicans to increase border security – including 65% of Democrats.

68% believe the Biden administration should make it tougher to get into the U.S. illegally – including 50% of Democrats.

JANUARY 6 MIGHT BE THE ONLY TRUMP CONVICTION THAT COULD SWING ELECTION TO BIDEN

Trump currently leads the head-to-head against Biden by 7 points.

If Trump is convicted for mishandling of classified documents, he wins against Biden by 6 points.

If Trump is convicted on RICO charges for influencing the Georgia 2020 election results, he wins against Biden by 2 points.

2020 election results, he wins against Biden by 2 points. But if Trump is convicted for inciting Capitol riots on January 6 , Biden wins by 4 points.

TRUMP'S GOP LEAD GROWS DESPITE BALLOT ACCESS CONTROVERSIES

Trump leads the GOP primary with 71% support, up 4 points since last month.

61% of voters believe Ron DeSantis does not have a viable path to the GOP nomination; 58% believe Nikki Haley does not have a viable path.

does not have a viable path to the GOP nomination; 58% believe does not have a viable path. 55% think the Supreme Court should put Trump back on the Colorado ballot, and 64% predict the Supreme Court will do so.

VIEWS ON THE ECONOMY SHOW LITTLE MOVEMENT

44% of voters believe their personal economics right now are good or excellent, while 42% say the U.S. economy is strong.

ISRAEL SUPPORT IS STEADY WHILE MAJORITY SUPPORT RETALIATION AGAINST HOUTHIS

80% of voters support Israel over Hamas, steady over the past few months (ages 18-24: 57%; ages 65+: 93%).

over Hamas, steady over the past few months (ages 18-24: 57%; ages 65+: 93%). 67% believe a ceasefire should happen only after the hostages are released and Hamas removed from power (ages 18-24: 37%; ages 65+: 90%).

77% believe the Houthis in Yemen are a terrorist group (ages 18-24: 53%; ages 65+: 91%).

are a terrorist group (ages 18-24: 53%; ages 65+: 91%). 74% support the retaliatory attacks by the U.S. and multinational coalition forces against the Houthis (ages 18-24: 61%; ages 65+: 90%).

