Janus and Availity Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Healthcare Revenue Cycle Operations

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus, a leader in revenue cycle automation and operational intelligence and Availity, the nation's largest real-time health information network, are pleased to announce their new, strategic partnership.

For customers leveraging Availity Essentials Pro, the company's premier end-to-end revenue cycle management platform, Janus provides a pathway to enhanced efficiencies through automation and process mining capabilities. This empowers users with valuable insights and recommendations, optimizing workflows and streamlining processes. The organizational partnership positions health systems for success, driving efficiency and delivering financial returns through the complementary combination of Availity and Janus offerings.

"We are excited about the collaboration with Availity, providing health systems with robust solutions to address their financial needs," expressed Brendan Downing, CEO of Janus. "The partnership will streamline workflows and provide leaders with the insight they need to manage diversified teams and processes. This optimization empowers organizations to collect more, at a lower cost-to-collect, enabling a renewed focus on patient care."

Healthcare providers can anticipate a significant reduction in administrative burdens by leveraging the Availity and Janus platforms, with both companies committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. Providing healthcare organizations with future-ready solutions that adapt to the evolving landscape of healthcare technology is central to the mission of both organizations.

"Availity and Janus seamlessly complement each other," said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. "Health systems seek effective solutions to recapture owed payments at a lower collection cost, and the transformative impact that Availity and Janus can drive in this area is truly unique."

The partnership between Janus and Availity is a commitment to modernizing the standards of healthcare revenue cycle management. Together, these industry leaders are providing healthcare systems with the tools and technologies they need to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

About Availity

Availity is the trusted partner for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical, administrative, and financial data. Positioned at the nexus of provider, health plan, and consumer health information, Availity develops scalable, innovative solutions for healthcare data acquisition, standardization, transparency, automation, and exchange among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation's largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548). Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Janus:

Founded in 2020, Janus is a revenue cycle management technology company on a mission to help health systems get paid, at a lower cost to collect. The Janus revenue cycle platform begins by understanding the current state of revenue cycle operations, then identifies areas for efficiency, and where automation can help revenue cycle teams do more, with less. By harnessing the power of Janus' technology, revenue cycle teams can work smarter, generating as high as 2% increased net revenue while reducing cost to collect as much as 35%. To learn more about Janus, visit janus-ai.com.

