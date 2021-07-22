Janus Cycle Group Announces Change in Ownership Tweet this

Joseph, an avid cyclist, purchased a 100 percent ownership stake in the assets which includes the iconic brands Merlin Metalworks, Dean Titanium, Knight Composites, Ionic Bikes and Rossin Bikes. Company headquarters will stay in Boulder, and all current employees, including DEAN bikes founder and Master Builder John Siegrist, will remain in place to ensure continuity of operations and a seamless transition.

"I am excited about this incredible opportunity to own a pioneering titanium bike brand in Merlin Metalworks, an internationally known builder of hand-crafted titanium frames that started in 1986," said Joseph. "I'm also looking forward to helping John and the customer focused Janus team build out and grow their premier brands as we embark on our exciting growth trajectory with customer, racing, dealer and distributor partners worldwide."

"With the purchase of Merlin and Knight, Janus has experienced tremendous growth over the past three years. I look forward to working with Phil and the Janus team on the next chapter of our growth." said Siegrist.

Joseph, previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Spirit Realty from 2015-2018. In addition, he also served as Global Treasurer for Prologis during his 13- year career at the company. Joseph received his Bachelor's degree in Economics & Management from DePauw University and his Masters of Business Administration from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

Janus Cycle Group has been handcrafting bicycle frames in Boulder, CO since 1989. Home to a growing list of iconic brands, Janus offers cyclists the opportunity to experience the best of contemporary and classic cycling with frames and components made of titanium, carbon, and steel. Janus fabricated frames and components are available direct to consumer and from high-end bicycle dealers worldwide. Its bespoke frames have a cult like following by cycling enthusiasts for their superior ride quality, attention to detail and artisan craftsmanship. Its mission is simple: Design, create and sell the best cycling products on the planet – without compromise, while maintaining impeccable customer service and constantly innovating in Colorado's unmatched riding playground. Enjoy the journey!

