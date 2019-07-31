Janus Global Operations, a Caliburn company, presented with International Safety Award for protecting employees from the risk of injury and ill health at work

RESTON, Va., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus Global Operations, a Caliburn company, has won an International Safety Award with Merit from the British Safety Council in recognition of its commitment to keeping its workers and workplaces healthy and safe.

Caliburn's Janus Global Operations is one of 248 organizations to win a Merit in the 2019 International Safety Awards.

Now in its 61st year, the International Safety Awards recognizes and celebrates organizations from around the world which have demonstrated, to the satisfaction of the independent judges, their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related illnesses during the previous calendar year.

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, congratulated Caliburn-Janus on their success in winning an International Safety Award 2019 with Merit: "The British Safety Council commends Janus on their achievement. The award is in recognition of their commitment and efforts to keep their employees and workplaces free of injury and ill health."

"We are proud of our Caliburn team for being recognized by the British Safety Council. Our company's commitment to safety is a testament to Caliburn's dedication to quality and safety," said Jim Van Dusen, chief executive officer of Caliburn International.

The vision of the British Safety Council is that no-one should be injured or made ill through work – anywhere in the world. Realizing this vision requires more than legislation. It requires people's commitment to health, safety, and workplace wellbeing, and requires making this vision a reality by inspiring others to create workplaces that are a key force for good around the globe.

Caliburn's Janus Global Operations is an integrated stability operations team with thousands of employees serving clients in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Caliburn services include munitions response; de-mining; IED remediation; intelligence support; logistics; life support; risk management; communications; and other services in some of the world's most challenging and austere environments.

About Caliburn International, LLC: We are a leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial clients. We provide consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large scale program management in support of our core markets of national defense, international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness. Caliburn employs approximately 8,000 dedicated professionals deployed across five continents. The company's website is www.caliburnintl.com .

SOURCE Caliburn International

