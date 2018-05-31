Janus Global Operations clears explosives from Mosul water treatment plant serving over 40,000 people

Janus Global began working in Mosul a week after its liberation to help remove the thousands of explosive devices left behind by ISIS to kill Iraqi civilians and keep essential services from returning to operation.

The U.S. State Department, through its Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement, assigned Janus Global the task of ensuring Al Dawassa was safe for repair work to begin. Prior to the ISIS occupation, Al Dawassa, in west Mosul, processed some 26,500 cubic feet of water taken daily from the Tigris River to provide clean drinking water to 40,000 people within the facility's service area.

"Plant capacity fell 60 percent during ISIS occupation because of fighting, looting, and lack of maintenance," said Jordan Wilhelm, Janus Global's director of operations for conventional weapons destruction. "It was damaged more, though not as severely, in the battle to drive ISIS from Mosul."

Janus Global personnel discovered 168 explosive hazards and more than 800 pounds of explosives-related material at the Al Dawassa Water Treatment Facility and Pump Station while clearing more than 16,000 square meters.

"The State Department's goal is to reduce the effect of conventional weapons of war on civilian populations, and that's exactly what this project accomplishes," Wilhelm added.

The battle to reclaim Mosul from ISIS began in Oct. 2017 and concluded on July 9, 2017 when Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the city liberated. Janus Global site surveyors first visited Al Dawassa in Sept. 2017, two months after the city was freed from the grip of ISIS. Work to clear Al Dawassa of ERW and explosive materials was completed in Feb. 2018.

"The clearance of Al Dawassa Water Treatment Facility means staff can now move around the whole facility safely and repair work can start," said Wilhelm. "Once the site is repaired and producing water at full capacity again, it will be a great benefit to the Al Dawassa region of Mosul. The plant will provide clean water to those who have already returned and also encourage other displaced persons to return to their homes. It will allow businesses that require water to operate to open generating jobs in the region. The water treatment facility itself will give jobs and a wage to staff."

