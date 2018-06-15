Janus Global Operations earns award from international stability operations organization

The award recognized Janus Global's strong track record of helping to foster stability in some of the world's most complex environments through its integrated approach to providing a full range of services. Janus delivered these services with a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, engaging locally with the people in the countries where Janus works.

Janus Global, an integrated stability operations company, works in challenging environments to eliminate the threat of landmines, improvised explosive devices and other explosive remnants of war (ERW) left behind by ISIS and other sources. Janus also protects facilities and individuals and performs other stability operations missions. Janus Global undertakes these assignments on behalf of the U.S. State Department; other U.S. government agencies; commercial clients; humanitarian organizations; and friendly foreign governments.

In addition to the corporate awards presented by ISOA on June 7, two 'Lifetime Achievement' awards were presented to two outstanding Civil Servants with whom the stability operations community works closely. Kevin Doxey, the Director for Strategic Integration in the Defense Department's Office of Program Support, was recognized for the key role he plays in supporting Combatant Commanders' contingency management. Sharon James, the Director of the Diplomatic Security Contracts Division in the State Department's Office of Acquisitions Management, was honored for her efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for the conduct of U.S. foreign policy worldwide.

"To be acknowledged by ISOA for Janus Global's work around the world, in the presence of our corporate and governmental peers, is a tribute to every one of our employees," said Matt Kaye, Janus Global's president and chief executive officer. "Our work is a challenge, given the hazards involved and the places we must work, but it's hugely rewarding, knowing we're helping people return to normal lives and enable governments and businesses to achieve their goals in safety."

Janus Global has been spotlighted by PBS, ABC News and Iraqi television for its work to remove tens of thousands of IEDs, booby-traps, and other explosive hazards hidden in cities from which ISIS was driven. For example, after Janus Global experts conducted explosives-clearance operations, the Iraqi government was able to return an essential water treatment plant and schools to service.

ISOA, as described on its website, is a "global partnership of private sector and nongovernmental organizations providing critical services in fragile environments worldwide."

About Janus Global: Janus Global Operations is an integrated stability operations company with thousands of employees serving clients in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Janus' services include munitions response; demining; IED remediation; intelligence support; logistics; life support; risk management; communications; and other services in some of the world's most challenging and hostile environments. The company's website is www.janusgo.com.

About DC Capital Partners: DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia focused on making control investments in middle market, U.S.-based, Government Services and Engineering & Construction Services businesses. Learn more at www.dccapitalpartners.com.

