Janus Health Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Todd Doze Joins Janus Health to Lead the Company into its Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus Health, a revenue cycle technology provider, announced the appointment of Todd Doze as chief executive officer. Doze brings a wealth of experience and proven track record of success leading revenue cycle technology companies, making him the ideal leader to guide Janus Health into its next phase of growth and innovation. He follows co-founder Brendan Downing, who served as CEO since 2020 and will remain on the company's board of directors.

"Todd has a proven track record leading successful revenue cycle technology companies. With his depth of experience in scaling companies for growth, his passion for driving value for customers, and his ability to develop and inspire his team, Todd is the perfect leader to take Janus Health forward and accelerate the company's growth," said Sloan Clardy, chairman of the board at Janus.

Prior to joining Janus, Doze held leadership roles at Healthcare Payment Specialists, TransUnion, and most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer at Alpha II. Doze is a dynamic, values-driven business leader with exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in the revenue cycle technology space. The Board looks forward to Doze realising the full potential of Janus Health as a winning business which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders.

"I am excited to lead Janus Health into its next chapter: a future of growth, innovation, and unwavering commitment to our customers," said Doze. "I look forward to working with Janus' talented and committed team to deliver outstanding solutions to health systems."

About Janus Health

Janus Health is a revenue cycle management technology company aiming to change the way healthcare revenue cycle functions since 2020. The company transforms customers' revenue cycle with AI and automation, making it easier for health systems to get paid. The company also helps streamline workflow efficiency by utilizing operational and process intelligence. By identifying process inefficiencies and process variation, they are able to ultimately streamline operations.

SOURCE Janus Health