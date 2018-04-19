Janus Henderson Group Announces Change to ETF Line-Up

Subject to applicable law, the Fund will no longer accept creation orders after the close of business on May 17, 2018. Trading in the Fund will be halted before the market opens on May 18, 2018. Proceeds from the liquidation are currently planned to be distributed on or about May 25, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2018.

