Janus Henderson to Offer Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

John Kerschner and Nick Childs will co-manage the Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (ticker: JMBS), which seeks a high level of total return consisting of income and capital appreciation. Mr. Kerschner has 28 years of financial industry experience and joined Janus Henderson in 2010, where he is head of U.S. securitized products and a portfolio manager on the multi-sector income strategy. Mr. Childs joined Janus Henderson in 2017 with a primary focus on valuing opportunities and managing exposure in residential MBS. His 15 years of financial industry experience includes five as a portfolio manager covering residential MBS total return and absolute return strategies.

"Janus Henderson is well placed to capitalize on its experience analysing issuer and borrower behaviour in securitized products, and to utilize the specialist ETF skills of its Exchange Traded Products unit to build a product that can pinpoint and take advantage of inefficiencies in the MBS market," Mr. Kerschner said.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF under normal circumstances will invest at least 80% of its net assets – and at times substantially all, including any borrowings for investment purposes – in a portfolio of mortgage-related, fixed-income instruments of varying maturities, with at least 80% in agency-issued MBS.

"Investors currently have two main options in the MBS arena,'' Mr. Childs said. "They can go the low-fee route of passive ETFs that have consistently underperformed the benchmark, or they can invest in higher-cost active mutual funds whose performance has tended to match or marginally beat the index over time. We believe this ETF has the potential to offer high correlations versus the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS) Index, a competitive price and the high liquidity the market demands in an ETF."

Janus Henderson believes U.S. Treasuries, which comprise almost 40% of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ("Bond Index"), offer little opportunity for active managers to out-perform. Fixed-income investment managers may therefore focus on other parts of the Bond Index, such as mortgages and corporate credit, to generate excess returns, said Nick Cherney, Senior Vice President and Head of Exchange Traded Products.

"It therefore seems logical to envision a future where fixed-income investors are served by a suite of complementary, actively managed ETFs that target different sectors of the debt markets and aim to provide superior risk-adjusted returns over an entire cycle with lower cost and greater tax efficiency,'' Mr. Cherney said.

Janus Henderson in November 2016 launched its first actively managed ETF. The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (ticker: VNLA) seeks to provide a steady income stream with capital preservation across various market cycles by seeking to select fixed-income instruments that have the potential to provide a return of two to three percentage points above three-month LIBOR. Since inception, VNLA's assets under management have climbed to $482 million, as of June 18, 2018.

If all approvals are granted, Janus Henderson expects to launch the Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF on or around September 2018.

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately $372 billion in assets under management (as of 31 March 2018), more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). It has a market capitalisation of approximately US$6 billion.

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS) Index tracks the performance of U.S. fixed-rate agency mortgage backed pass-through securities.

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based measure of the investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market.

