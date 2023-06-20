Janus Welcomes Tammie Jackson as Chief Revenue Officer

The new Chief Revenue Officer brings 25+ years of experience to the company.

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus, a revenue cycle management technology company, has named Tammie Jackson as its first Chief Revenue Officer. Tammie will bring new leadership to the Growth team at Janus, ultimately helping to develop strategies to expand their overall revenue base.

"I am pleased to join Janus and look forward to helping them further their mission of fundamentally transforming the way that healthcare revenue cycle teams function," said Tammie Jackson, chief revenue officer at Janus. "Given the current challenges that health systems face with labor shortages and negative margins, the time to leverage AI and automation to accelerate cash collection is now."

Tammie brings over 25 years of experience with her to the new role. Most recently, she was the Chief Growth Officer at FinThrive, a role she stepped into after their acquisition of TransUnion Healthcare, where she was a revenue leader for several years. Tammie has spent her entire career working in healthcare with a focus on data, technology, provider optimization, and revenue cycle.

In addition to her previous roles, Tammie also served as the 2021-2022 Chair of the National Board of Directors for the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). Following her appointment as chair, in 2022 she was listed on Health Tech World's "Incredible Women in Health Tech". She is passionate about addressing social determinants of health to better enable health equity.

"Tammie brings a wealth of experience to Janus, and I'm confident that she'll be a great addition to our teams," said Brendan Downing, CEO and co-founder of Janus. "We are excited for Tammie to help accelerate our business growth."

To learn more about Janus, visit janus-ai.com.

About Janus

Founded in 2020, Janus is a revenue cycle management technology company on a mission to help health systems get paid, at a lower cost to collect. Their end-to-end revenue cycle platform begins by understanding the current state of a revenue cycle operation, then identifies areas for efficiency, and where automation can help revenue cycle teams do more, with less. By harnessing the power of Janus' technology, revenue cycle teams can work smarter, generating as high as 2% increased net revenue while reducing cost to collect as much as 35%. To learn more about Janus, visit janus-ai.com.

