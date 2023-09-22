Japan - Insurance Market size to grow by USD 54.7 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Allianz SE, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co., Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. and others

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan - Insurance Market is estimated to increase by USD 54.7 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.12%, during the forecast period. The insurance market in Japan is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. The prominent companies that offer insurance market in Japan are Allianz SE, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co., Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Nippon Life Insurance Co., Sompo Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., The Toa Reinsurance Co. Ltd., Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., AFLAC Inc., Lifenet Insurance Co. Ltd., and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request free sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Insurance Market in Japan 2023-2027

Japan - Insurance Market: Company Offering:

Allianz SE: The company offers insurance such as Accident Insurance, Cancer Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Final Expense Insurance, and Pet Insurance.

Japan - Insurance Market: Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- The high focus on short-term insurance is one of the key factors driving the Japan insurance market growth. Short-term insurance primarily serves the function of offering individuals and companies the opportunity to secure protection for various events such as travel, special gatherings, exhibitions, and brief projects. Japan , as a nation, faces a higher susceptibility to diverse risk factors, encompassing natural calamities, health crises, and disruptions to businesses.

Japan - Insurance Market: Market Segmentation

Type

Life

Non-life

Channel

Sales personnel

Insurance agencies

In Japan's insurance market, the life insurance segment stands out as one of the largest segments, encompassing 90% of the population. This remarkable expansion is primarily driven by the attractive feature of low interest rates offered to customers for life insurance policies.

Insurance Market In Japan Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.12% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.76 Regional analysis Japan

