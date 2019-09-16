Japan Airlines Announces Relocation Plans to Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport

MOSCOW, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Airlines (JAL) revealed upcoming plans to relocate services to Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport. The carrier has operated flights from Tokyo to Moscow consecutively since 1967.

JAL announced a comprehensive business partnership with Aeroflot Russian Airlines (SU) in 2017. Aeroflot's gateway hub is located at Sheremetyevo airport. Aeroflot has the largest network in Russia, allowing customers to conveniently travel to numerous destinations from Sheremetyevo airport.

Once the relocation is completed in 2020, JAL plans to start a codeshare partnership with Aeroflot, strengthening the relationship between the two carriers. Additionally, JAL will operate a new route between Tokyo Narita and Vladivostok during the summer schedule of 2020. This enables JAL continued contributions to the economic development and cultural exchange between Japan and Russia.

Easily accessible from Moscow's city center, Sheremetyevo airport's modern infrastructure provides a high level of service for passengers. Sheremetyevo airport has been recognized for its high level of customer service by ACI's global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program for 2018. 2018 saw Sheremetyevo named to the ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence. This prestigious list features airports that have been ranked the best in the ACI's ASQ customer service quality ratings at least five times within the last 10 years.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is one of the TOP-10 airports hub in Europe, and the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and freight traffic. At the end of 2018, the airport served 45,836,000 passengers, which is 14.3% higher than in 2017.

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® alliance, the airline now reaches 349 airports in 52 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 230 aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, is one of the largest mileage programs in Asia. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and aims to become one of the most preferred airlines in the world.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport