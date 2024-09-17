Japan Airlines Brings Sweet Innovation to the Skies with Oobli Chocolates

Select flights will serve Crisp 'n Rice Milk Chocolate bites made with sweet proteins

TOKYO and DAVIS, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Airlines (JAL), a member of the oneworld Alliance and Oobli , the leading global sweet protein brand known for its healthy sugar alternatives, have partnered together to serve award-winning, low-sugar Oobli chocolates on the airline's international flights between San Francisco and Tokyo (Haneda/Narita).

Available now, JAL First and Business class customers will be treated to Oobli's Crisp 'n Rice Milk Chocolate Minis , the world's first low-sugar milk chocolate bites made without artificial sweeteners. The bars contain 70% less sugar than traditional milk chocolate bars. Instead of adding cane sugar or other alternative sweeteners like stevia or aspartame, Oobli uses sweet proteins to sweeten the chocolate. The sweet proteins are derived from small, rare fruits that grow near the Equator and do not have any of the negative health effects that have been linked to many alternative sweeteners.

"Oobli chocolates are a perfect addition to JAL's inflight service options and reiterates our commitment to offering innovative new products for our customers," said Ao Kamio at JAL. "We have also been working to find healthier alternatives while still serving something sweet and Oobli's chocolates met our criteria. We look forward to serving them on select flights from San Francisco to Tokyo-Narita/Haneda starting this month."

"This partnership marks our first international expansion of Oobli's chocolates and is a great opportunity for more people to taste protein-sweetened foods," said Ali Wing, CEO at Oobli. "Oobli chocolates can be enjoyed as a mid-flight treat without the guilt."

Oobli Milk Chocolates are available for purchase in four and eight-pack sets at oobli.com .

About Japan Airlines:

Japan Airlines (JAL) , Japan's first private aviation company, was established in 1951 and is a member of the oneworld® Alliance. The airline operates a fleet of 227 aircraft (as of March 2024) and began renewing its international long-haul aircraft with the Airbus A350-1000 started 2023 Winter Schedule. Together with other JAL Group and partner airlines, JAL offers an extensive domestic and international network that serves 384 airports across 64 countries/regions. The airline has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including being recognized as a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and being awarded the prestigious "World Class" Airline title by APEX, the Airline Passenger Experience Association. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide.

About Oobli

Oobli has reimagined sweetness by unlocking the power of sweet proteins from plants. Leveraging its proprietary fermentation process, Oobli replaces the sweeteners used in food with sweet proteins to create healthy sweetness that doesn't negatively affect blood sugar or the gut microbiome. Oobli Chocolates deliver the same flavor and deliciousness of traditional sugar-sweetened treats but without any compromises to health or the planet. To learn more, visit oobli.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Oobli