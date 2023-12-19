Japan Alternative Lending Market Experiences Robust Growth with Predicted 17% CAGR from 2023-2027 According to New Research Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending market in Japan is expected to grow by 30.1% on an annual basis to reach US$ 4.24 billion in 2023. 

Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Japan remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 17.0% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in Japan will increase from US$ 3.26 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 7.94 billion by 2027.

This report helps in navigating the nuanced relationships between payment instruments and lending models, offering a detailed breakdown of transaction dynamics. Uncover the multifaceted nature of loans, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Complementing these insights, delve into consumer attitudes and behaviors, decoding the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices.

This report provides a thorough knowledge of alternative lending market dynamics, market size and forecast with more than 75+ KPIs. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

This report offers a comprehensive insight into the alternative lending market in Japan, covering the following key areas:

  • Comprehensive Market Intelligence: This report offers a thorough scrutiny of the alternative lending market in Japan, providing a deep dive into its size, growth potential, emerging trends, and key industry leaders. Investors and entrepreneurs can identify potential areas for market expansion, based on the payment instruments, finance models, and loan types covered in the report.
  • Economic Indicators: Access to Japan's economic indicators, including GDP, unbanked population, unemployment rate, and loan default rate, to empower your business with crucial data for market analysis and strategic planning.
  • Industry Attractiveness Analysis: In-depth trend analyses for transaction value, average value, and transaction volume within the Japan alternative lending sector. This information aids in assessing the industry's appeal and potential for growth.
  • Strategic Segmentation Analysis: The report presents an extensive analysis of market segments based on financial models (P2P marketplace lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, debt-based securities, equity-based crowdfunding, real estate crowdfunding, and others), payment methods (cash, cheques, credit transfers, direct debits, debit cards, credit cards, and e-money) and end-users (consumers, businesses, and property).
  • Growth Projections: The report contains future growth projections for the Japan alternative lending market, classified by end-user, financial model, and payment instrument. These projections offer insights into areas with growth potential within various market segments, aiding your company in strategy alignment and informed decision-making.
  • Loan Type Analysis: A thorough examination of loan types, including B2C Loans (Personal Loans, Payroll Advances, Home Improvement, Education/Student Loans, Point of Sale, Auto Loans, Medical Loans) and B2B Loans (Lines of Credit, Merchant Cash Advance, Invoice Factoring, Revenue Financing), offering valuable market insights.
  • Consumer Attitude and Behaviour Analysis: Get a closer look at consumer behaviour and attitude, segmented by age, income, and gender, which can aid in developing targeted marketing and lending strategies.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Alternative Lending industry in Japan through 127 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Japan Economic Indicators

  • Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices
  • Population
  • Unbanked Population
  • Unemployment Rate
  • Loan Default Rate

Japan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value
  • Average Transaction Value
  • Transaction Volume

Japan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

  • End User - Business
  • End User - Consumer

Japan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

  • P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
  • P2P Marketplace Business Lending
  • P2P Marketplace Property Lending
  • Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
  • Balance Sheet Business Lending
  • Balance Sheet Property Lending
  • Invoice Trading
  • Debt Based Securities
  • Equity Based Crowd Funding
  • Real Estate Crowd funding

Japan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

Japan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Japan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

  • B2C Loans
  • Personal Loan
  • Payroll Advance
  • Home Improvement
  • Education/Student Loans
  • Point of Sale
  • Auto Loans
  • Medical Loans
  • B2B Loans
  • Lines of Credit
  • Merchant Cash Advance
  • Invoice Factoring
  • Revenue Financing

Japan Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • By Age
  • By Income
  • Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lo5zzp

